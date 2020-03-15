Hoorah! Last week, t’was the day we turned on the water to animal world at our house, aka The Barnyard.
It has been a reliably wet winter and we only once had to ferry water out to the ever-thirsty audience. Most of the time, an aluminum gutter is balanced on the lip of a big blue plastic barrel — the kind of barrel the fishing boats carry. When the rain runs off the barn roof, it falls right into the sluice gutter and fills the storage barrel. The goat and donkey prefer this rain-sourced water over city water because of the chlorine tint from central. The pigs and chickens could care less. Their take-no-prisoners attitude to eating and drinking kind of obviates any subtlety toward discerning taste. The piggies in particular just suck it up like a dragger’s bilge pump in a heavy seaway. Iggy, the portly, precocious teenage pink porker, can almost drain the extra-large water bucket in one solitary sloppy slurp. Now that’s one mighty suck, for you folks keeping score at home.
Still, nothing beats good old pure rain falling from the sky, caught and served up fresh every day. (No wonder we all root for rain around this barnyard.) We have to serve it up the old-fashioned way, though, scooping it out in buckets and schlepping it to the individual waterers. The chickens have very sophisticated gravity-fed units that slowly dispense the water to the flock. But a bump by a rooster can set the perfect level off and the water can inadvertently run out on to the ground. Of course that is what the dopey chickens most desire. They prefer spilled water puddled on the ground to the clean stuff in the metal drinking ring. If I tip the device to clear out stagnant water (with overly built-up leaf debris in it), the chickens rush en masse to the stagnant water on the ground, and ignore the now clean, pure water in the waterer. They peck away madly at the non-precious liquid as if it were Trump at the Fountain of Youth. Go figure.
Chickens have an amazing hierarchy in their pecking orders. Hens can jump overnight from a rooster’s 6th choice out of 6, to the coveted position next to the big guy on the roost at night. The other hens and the former first choice have to just accept it and slide further on down the bar. Reminds you of Henry the Eighth, right? But out in the uncaged “live free or die” part of the pen where the roosters live uncaged, the story is different. Inside the wire, the flock rooster determines who gets to eat first, then second, etc. and so on. He always eats last, unless there are goodies, like table scraps — then he goes first. A flock of hens can only have one rooster or there’s a constant battle to the death going down over the right to mate the hens. When a rooster gets old enough, the dad turns his attack on him one sudden day, with no warning, while he’s still not so big that the “new kid” could take out the dad.
So we have three roosters that live outside the wire. They are like kids on cake -- they swarm on the food and inhale the pellets as fast as they can, pecking them in a blinding, maxi-fast fashion. They battle each other for the goods — chest bumping and pecking each other for the right to a particular piece. As a window into poultrine psychology, the newest young rooster to be moved out of his former flock has been at the bottom of the pecking order and a constant victim of his two mates. They — both white, identical and both named Darryll (because who could tell them apart?), still dominate the poor guy, chiefly because they have since he entered as an undersized young fellow. But not only has he grown and grown, but he is now bigger than the other two. However, he hasn’t realized it yet. One day, like a bolt of lightning, he will turn and whack one of his tormentors. He is a bigger breed and it will eventually come to him — overnight — that he is no longer the bottom of the size totem and suddenly peck ‘em right back for inside position on any particular morsel he desires. While it makes no sense to referee — a fool’s errand —we look forward to the day when the light bulb comes on and No. 3 jumps to No. 1, as they have so many times before. One always wants No. 2 to rue being picked on by No. 1 so much that he forgoes picking on No. 3 because he “knows how it feels to be the victim.” But that never happens in nature — that’s “people thinking.”
The farmyard is preparing for an early spring, to the animals’ delight. Early springs predict a very early boating season in Gloucester. A warm March means crowded docks on the first of May. A cold March or April means sparse docks by June. The pigs, donkey and chickens don’t care about any of that. They are still dreaming of the day when we supply them with showers, drinking fountains, wading pools and custom made chicken toilets. The hens will probably complain the roosters never put down the seat top when done — roosters rarely do. Doodle, doodle, rarely do!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
