What is more amazing than the cycle of birth and nurturing in nature?
Ducks all over Cape Ann have been doing their family thing for the past three months, at least. They congregate in the corners of the harbor, Smith Cove, etc. but later you see them fearlessly riding the waves out in the Outer Harbor, near the shoreline — the little fuzzballs dutifully streaming out behind the family line. There is nothing cuter this time of year, or more impressive. Sometimes, coming down the ramp to the dock, you will see the whole group suddenly pop out from under the float and power away in a train of feathers and indignation. It usually seems like both parents are on duty in protective mode, leading the kiddies away from danger. The little ones are pretty darn hardy in the waves.
Fatherhood and featherhood go together in duckland, with both parents doing roundup duties as the stragglers don’t always get the cues and some policing is necessary. The little broods seem to range in the six-to-10 number. Gloucester Harbor is the perfect system to raise a duck family from both sides of the Paint Factory. They can advance or retreat from either side into more protective or more adventurous waters. Ducks are the ultimate families because the parents will take on any stray baby ducks that pass them by, instantly including them in their inclusive packs. A friend released two abandoned babies found crying near her house -- alongside an existing family procession. The parents immediately ushered them into the family and the issue was settled. The more the merrier, right?
Turkeys go about it in a quieter manner. So out of sight at the start. Be right back, the low-key mom says, I have something I gotta take care of. The next thing you know, she’s trailing a line of nine tiny puff balls behind her. She teaches them to stay beside and beneath her and clucks and clicks out commands to teach them and then warn them of danger. If you can watch unobserved, the plucky mom, with zero help from the male, appears to be drilling the little ones on how to hide when threatened. You can hear her loud clicks she makes with her mouth to call them back under her or head for cover under the grass or in a bush at the side of a field. She will click to get them hidden and then try and distract the enemy away from them by heading in another direction. When the predator, dog, person, etc. gets really near, she launches herself into the air to lead the bad guy away in a different direction. Often, the chicks are so small, they remain unseen — dogs particularly seem to have a blind spot for broods but can’t help themselves to chase the mommy into the air. Mother turkeys are marvelous distractors for their families.
But when they are not being pursued, it’s a freaking family fun riot. The little bands mill about, cheeping and chirping their turkey mantras. They learn to scratch and peck early on, so mummsyville doesn’t have to feed each one herself hand to mouth, like a lot of birds. They look so unbelievably cute scratching and pecking away at that young age -- just adorable. Of course, that eating thing can led to inattentiveness out in the open and the mothers have to stay alert and aware.
But mostly, it is the mother turkey who you see from afar, solitary (so it seems), in a self sacrificing, low key, smaller profile way -- never attracting attention to the group, until she needs to divert a chaser away. Then she is physically bigger to be a better target, puffing herself up to draw attention. The brood sprints off to the cover she has identified to them when they first come into the field. She is very well prepared and the babies respond accordingly. When the threat subsides, back she comes to call the kids out of the shadows and back into cruising/eating formation.
The other morning, we peered out the front window and there they were — the mom and her brood of nine. They were squeezed up under her but stragglers kept popping out and walking about. She was, of course, just as serene and understanding as any new mom but uncompromisingly firm on them not getting too far away. Occasionally, she would rise and reform the shelter right on top of the wandering offender. The other eight would skedaddle over as a group — not wanting to be left out — or give up all that motherly warmth above. It was pretty heartwarming on a cold and rainy day. She couldn’t have looked any happier or maternal. It’s that time of year and they are playing out millions of years of training, behavior and instinct. Well, obviously, it’s working. Hoorah, Turkeys, keep it up. You come and you go, but you are the ultimate cycle repeating itself — the rhythm and brilliance and elegance of nature, all packed into your family life. Stay hidden, little ones, but stay aggressive. Would that you will all nine make it. You are your own best teachers. Would that we could all learn your lessons.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.