Sometimes what you see driving along the road is better than the silly stuff you see on the Internet. But, just the same, it’s still silly.
Remember those old Burma Shave signs you used to see roadside? You’d read them as you went along and got the message, eventually.
They were mostly rhyming and funny and clever.
But how about the Indian Hills Community Center? They have made a modern day art of roadside pun-istry to lighten up drivers’ moods in back country Colorado. WHEN YOU TEACH A WOLF TO MEDITATE HE BECOMES AWARE WOLF. Ahh, how Zen . . .
The next week, they had changed to: NEVER IRON A 4-LEAF CLOVER. YOU DON’T WANT TO PRESS YOUR LUCK.
Or, thoughtfully, one to reflect these trying COVID times: IF YOU HAVE TO WEAR BOTH A MASK AND GLASSES, YOU MIGHT BE ENTITLED TO CONDENSATION.
The trick is to not drive off the road while reading them: BE THE PERSON YOUR DOG THINKS YOU ARE.
Or, WATER IS HEAVIER THAN BUTANE BECAUSE BUTANE IS A LIGHTER FLUID. Groanworthy. But who uses refillable lighters anymore, or even knows what they are?
That one was followed by this piece of parenting wisdom: MY SON WANTS TO STUDY BURROWING RODENTS. I TOLD HIM TO GOPHER IT. Where do they get the time to go out an change these signs every week? CRUSHING POP CANS IS SODA PRESSING.
It’s a lot of work, but what else do they have to do at a community center? That was evidenced by the following week where he revealed: I’M READING A BOOK CALLED “QUICK MONEY FOR DUMMIES” BY ROBIN BANKS. A great read.
But they are not above simple homespun country truths: NOTHING TOPS A PLAIN PIZZA!
Or, YOU KNOW WHAT THEY SAY, WHEN A DOE IS IN HEAT? THE BUCK STOPS HERE . . .
But then the ultimate wisdom: THINGS THAT TELL THE TRUTH: SMALL CHILDREN. DRUNK PEOPLE. YOGA PANTS!
In another three nods to life in a pandemic over three successive weeks, they quipped: WHEN YOU SAID LIFE WOULD GET BACK TO NORMAL AFTER JUNE . . . JULYED. Followed by, COSMETOLOGY STUDENT MISSES CLASS! FORCED TO DO MAKEUP TEST!
And in news from around the world: LEGO STORES RE-OPEN AFTER LOCKDOWN! FOLKS LINED UP FOR BLOCKS!
But in a rare admission by the community center director: I NEVER FINISH ANYTHING. I HAVE A BLACK BELT IN PARTIAL ARTS.
He then posted an even more personal message: TO THE THIEF WHO STOLE MY ANTI-DEPRESSANTS -- I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY!
On and on the signs came -- out of some minds sicker than mine: I CALL MY HORSE MAYO AND SOMETIMES MAYO NEIGHS.
I ORDERED A CHICKEN AND AN EGG OFF THE INTERNET, TO SEE WHICH COMES FIRST.
And, further gastronomically: EAT MORE DONUTS, THEY’RE THE ORIGINAL HOLE FOODS.
But as the spring sign season was coming to an end -- like a fireworks show, the big finale came roadside over the past month, as if they hadn’t dispensed enough falderol or distracted enough drivers: GHOSTS LIKE TO RIDE IN ELEVATORS BECAUSE IT LIFTS THEIR SPIRITS.
Or, my favorite: WHAT DO YOU CALL A HIPPIE’S WIFE? MISSISSIPPI!
The next week: I’M GOING TO START COLLECTING HIGHLIGHTERS. MARK MY WORDS!
Then in a rapid booming flurry, they went for broke: NORWEGIAN SHIPS HAVE BARS CODES SO YOU CAN SCAN DA NAVY IN.
And: FUNGI PUNS ARE OUR LEAST FAVORITE. THERE’S TOO MUSHROOM FOR ERROR.
Finally, mercifully, the season ended with: DUE TO QUARANTINE, WE’LL ONLY BE DOING INSIDE JOKES!
Thank goodness this year is over. We can’t wait until next year . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.