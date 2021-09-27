Been trying to read the media tea leaves lately to decipher the Republicans’ master plan to dethrone President Joe Biden and I think I finally understand the brilliance of their strategy.
In a nutshell, their plan is: Dying.
Aha! If the GOP states prevent enough COVID-19 prevention measures — masks and vaccines — from being used, the deaths and hospitalizations will continue to pile sky high and eventually, Biden will be blamed for the deaths. See! He couldn’t stop the pandemic after all.
It’s all his fault! They’ve been telling us all along, the pandemic is really his fault and by twisting his commie, big gubment solutions to prevent people from catching it, he is responsible for their states for resorting to their crazy resistance methods to prevention.
Like, well, ivermectin (a horse dewormer that makes you sick — we use it . . . on the donkey) or hydroxychloroquine or, gulp, injecting bleach or any number of crackpot internet cures like vinegar gargling that have swept the Nation of Red with huge props from Facebook and the conservative media as proud super spreaders of misinformation. The rest of the internet is just as guilty in this effort at pure craziness and the people in these states who believe this stuff? As Forrest Gump once said: Stupid is as stupid does.
An adjunct plan is to resist the scientific cures — masks and vaccines — keep filling up their hospitals until they are rendered useless, cancel all the regular life-saving surgeries and treatments and then blame Biden when the chickens come home to roost.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is the poster child of this effort, legislating bans on the medically preferred way of fighting the pandemic, masks and vaccines — especially in schools — then blaming Biden for his clogged hospitals. Think too of all those southern states doing the same thing.
Man, are they showing Biden that he’s reaping what they sow. Let the cases pile up — especially the heartbreaking children’s cases — and everyone will blame Biden because he’s president. Simple, right? Problem is that most people know Biden is pushing real prevention and it is the rebellious governors causing the COVID-19 spread. Like the governors who said they would “fight to the gates of hell” to stop vaccines and mask programs from being instituted in their states.
This strategy is the same as the coal-producing states and anti-climate change forces blaming Biden for the horrific weather, flooding and heat while vetoing any climate change mitigation and as forest fires spread, floods deluge and heat wilts, the crops will decline, drinking water vanish, droughts worsen and food prices skyrocket. Something else to blame Biden for. But this is the Republican plan. We die, you die, we all die and Biden gets blamed because it all happened on his watch.
It doesn’t matter how crazy the resistance gets, it’ll be better than getting a painless, free shot! and now we hear on the local news that ivermectin — to cure COVID-19 — is available to the general public in Massachusetts promoted by a local supplier. Wackos come in all colors of states.
What are they so afraid of from the little pin prick of a free shot? Everything, and they’ll walk on broken glass to do anything to prevent Biden from looking good!
And how about the couple who were kicked out of a Texas restaurant last week for wearing masks?! Is the restaurant afraid others might be influenced to protect themselves and knock the Republican plan off track. They finally have devised this plan and selfish people worried about catching the virus could derail it. After all, if anyone gets sick, it’s Biden’s fault. In Texas, you can’t even protect yourself without a threatened assault. Masks? Out you go, you masked Big Government commies!
Perhaps Darwin would have something to say about this — that the anti-vax states are not practicing good “survival of the fittest” logic. Dying of COVID-19 is no way to fight Biden or protect your state and your neighbors. Get a shot, he’d say, live to fight another day.
But in the meantime, medical and hospital professionals are getting angry and worn out from the morons who stiffly stood by their convictions, got sick and balanced their mistake on the hospitals’ backs. Most have realized the stupidity of their ways and have appealed to their ilk to get the protective shots. But no one hears them. Partisanship has a way of clogging ears, even here in the Bay State where we have plenty of resisters still.
However, if the GOP plan, amplified by former President Trump, is to hurt Biden by dying off in droves, well, eventually it might just whittle down their electoral base. and the more they vocally and politically fight science, the more the electorate at large will see it is these idiots, not Biden who is causing this. Fervor doesn’t always replace brains. Crashing your car into a tree isn’t the best way to protest traffic laws.
Ironically, the Democrats might secretly have the same plan. Let the Repubs kill themselves off, state by state. Sooner or later, someone down there might come to their senses — including the electorate — and throw these bums out.
But it’ll be a long way until we get to that point. Facebook et. al are making too much money to consider changing their misinformation ways. Trump still rules his party minions. They will continue to proudly resist and not-as-proudly rein over local sick-a-thons.
It’s all in the plan to bring down Biden, but they have a long way to go. They have to preside over the killing of a whole lot more people before we’re done. But they’re most likely up to the task.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.