Fishtown Local" Elephants on parade

The New York Times reported on June 10, 1906, the following Headline: ELEPHANT ROUTS G.O.P.
“Pranksters led a circus elephant to stampede a convention hall during the Republican County Convention in Fairfield, Iowa, causing quite a stir. The elephant came in through the door, and the delegates went out the windows,” the article said. “The elephant’s name was Teddy Roosevelt -- same as the sitting president - and the convention was afraid of it.”
So what’s changed? The Times reported this June 10 on China’s baffling cadre of roaming elephants. Even Leader Xi has no answer to the herd of 15 Asian elephants who have been lumbering though the Chinese countryside for more than a year now -- traveling for more than 300 miles though villages, forest patches even entering the city of Kunming at night, a city of 8.5 million. They go as quickly as they come, leaving authorities clueless as to their intentions. The herd sprang from a deep wilderness area on the Laos/China border and have been as mischievous as they are unpredictable.
The Gang of 15 have gotten into truckloads of corn and pineapples, brazenly trotting down populated streets in their midnight raids. They have gotten into stores of grains left over from fermentation, leading to reports of drunken elephants, gleefully marauding rural towns, playing like school kids, hooting and trumpeting -- before vanishing into the thick countryside foliage. It is the farthest known movement of elephants in China, experts report, but no one knows where they will go next or when they will stop their journey.
What is certain is that the pesky pachyderms have captivated Chinese social media, jolted officials and caused more than $1.1 million in damage. But while movement is somewhat normal for elephants searching for food, these precocious trunksters have been on the go since March 2020. It’s not clear what caused them to begin their trek but scientists say once they moved into more populated areas, they discovered crops just sitting in the fields for the taking. And take, they did. More appealing and easier to get at than their usual forest fare, it was easy pickings for the band. The absence of clarity has actually increased the public’s enjoyment of the animals’ long march. A video has circulated widely of an elderly elephant from the group rescuing a calf that fell into a gutter. They have taken on a Robin Hood-esque persona to the public.
Meanwhile, the government has scrambled to develop official elephant accident and prevention emergency plans in a centralized program to mobilize hundreds of workers to corral them. They have stockpiled 18 tons of normal elephant food to try and tempt them and catch them but apparently they prefer the free crops. They’ve been spotted by government drones but they disappear back into hiding before apprehension.
How does one capture 15 large elephants who don’t want to be caught, anyway? There is still no long-term plan and public opinion is clearly on the side of the elephants. Their animal scientists hope the elephants’ parade might increase human awareness of the need for an increase of tolerance and co-existence between people and animals. India has, likewise, seen incidents of “homeless herds” roaming the countryside, through the 2000s right up until today, uninterested in human efforts to push them back into unpopulated areas.
If only fish grew on trees, perhaps we could use a roaming band of elephants here in Gloucester. We could send them to Washington, D.C., where they could continue their tradition of getting Republicans to jump out of windows, ironically allowing the Senate to get something done -- other than GOP obstruction. Remember, history, like elephants, never forgets. And who would ever forget the sight of an elephant trunk slapping that disgraceful dumbo Mitch McConnell upside the head to get him to stop ripping down Democracy in America. If only . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.