You know things are getting pretty desperate when this column turns to covering golf.
But what is going on with the world when American Greed merges with Saudi Arabian Greed and creates a monolithic gusher, nay, a Yosemite-sized geyser of Greed? The former PGA should be renamed the Professional Greed Alliance.
Yes, imagine if you heard that Saudi Arabia had started a rival NFL and was paying hundreds of millions of dollars to folks like Tom Brady or Patrick Mahommes to jump to their league.
Imagine also that the NFL fought with these take-over Saudis, sued their new league, banned the players for a lifetime, kept them out of NFL stadiums, only to decide the next year to merge with them and themselves be paid tens of millions of oil dollars to play along with their new Mideast owners.
That is exactly what has happened to golf. The PGA and the LIV league have merged as of last week after a bitter and contentious stand-off in which pro players had to choose between the two leagues.
The paydays were different: the PGA player pay-outs are in prize money. You don’t get paid if you don’t win or place well. The LIV provided guaranteed pay-outs, no matter how you did. Tens, or sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars in extended contracts were the lure. All overseen by Australian Greg “The Shark” Norman who targeted the top players so as to draw in everyone else. The money came from Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund — which is basically oil money of a country that just cut back its production to force up the world price of oil. They have taken Russia’s side in the Ukrainian war and formed the majority of the 9/11 hijacker/murderers back in 2001. The LIV was one of the ways the Saudi prince was trying to rehabilitate his image after the brutal murder of Jamal Kashoggi, an American reporter for the Wall Street Journal. The governor of the Saudi Wealth Fund, Minister Yasir Al-Rumyyan, has been named to the board of the PGA Tour to keep a close eye on his new vassals.
But, meanwhile, principled golfers like Tiger Woods and Rory McElroy resisted the lure of blood money, turning down the proferred hundreds of millions of dollars that had already lured in some of golf’s top names. Tiger’s spurned long-term LIV contract offer was said to be worth $780 million while Rory’s was at least a hundred million a year. They were confrontational with some of the players who sold out early to LIV, like Pete Mickelson and Butch Koepka who they now will have to play alongside. It’s not pretty.
But the bigger picture is that a foreign entity that has been no friend to the USA has bought control of an American institution. Money wins every time, right? and Saudi Arabia’s money is just its entree into earning respectability in American minds, all the while controlling the golf world like some kind of Bond villain.
PGA president Jay Monahan — and his Board of Directors z— had vowed to forever fight this institutional threat to golf — or at least until they were led under the money shower. Once they were drowned with their own dumptrucks full of cash, their tune quickly changed.
Now it’s a great big, wonderful world of golf, just like it always was, right? Donald Trump couldn’t be happier because the PGA didn’t want its events at Trump courses after Jan 6. But the orange golfer is big pals with the badboy Saudi prince and has made sure the PGA’s new bosses will knuckle under. That’s the American Way, right? It’s always about The Free Money and the Saudis know where to aim that firehose. Let’s hope they don’t come for pickleball next . . . or Fiesta.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.