Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, June 7, as the the long-time ally and the oil-rich kingdom seeks to forge closer ties with the U.S. The most disruptive year in golf ended last Tuesday, when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.