This column writer cannot let the moment pass of the departure of Editor Dave Olson from the Times.
On and off, for 30 years, Dave has been the grand arbiter of all things newsworthy in this here Fishtown. He has seen them come and go: Mayors, councilors, boats, bands, publishers, writers, city planners, developers, old schools, new schools, snowstorms, restaurants, businesses and the fishing industry. He’s seen it all come and go.
Dave Olson was a newspaperman’s newspaperman. He had a nose for news, but even more, a nose for how to stitch the paper’s view into a comprehensive overview of Gloucester. He had an earlier stint as editor but was kicked upstairs in a promotion and had to go up-the-line for a while.
But he came back to his favorite readership and his special talent as editor.
In his absence — when he was editing up the line — I had forgotten just how just much I missed his editing skills as a columnist. Especially headlines. He appreciated a good column headline for what it was, an integral part of the construction of the total. My headlines are written last, as either a summation of the theme or an ironic comment on the city. Often, it was the actual last line of the piece and re-rang the bell of the column’s point.
Two of his predecessors, Meredith Fine and Ray Lamont, would re-write a column headline into a news headline — so a headline like “In Search of the Perfect Sandwich” became “Writer not happy with lunch choices”, etc. Dave never did that. Ray Lamont would sometimes steer the story, creating a stir where one had barely existed. Dave never did that. Sometimes a story might be ignored, such as the public survey on Fuller which left out “school” as one of the options for use. Dave never did that. If it was a story, it would rear its head. Some letters to the editor were held longer than others. Dave didn’t do that either. He printed the opinions of folks who might oppose the position of the paper, for example: Patti Amaral against the new combined elementary school or taking the Mattos fields. She would, surprisingly, be included in the back-and-forth opinions of proponents and opponents. The letters of various “troublemakers” vis-à-vis development projects, etc., were just as important as others. That hasn’t always been the case.
The Times has had a pretty darn strong cast of editors in its history. Phil Weld set the stage — who was a troublemaker in his own rambunctious way — when he took over the enterprise. Bill McCullough, Al White and David Joyner appear in the haze of memory as noteworthy editors, but Dave Olson floats to the top of that glass like cream in milk. Yes, there were times he talked me out of a column that he felt I might regret later on, but mostly he’d wave them on though, sometimes with a small tweak. I think he liked the rabble rousing, contrary opinions my columns offered. He kept his cards close to the vest with me, but he did, I think, value my contribution as a local voice.
Lastly, he kept the barrier up between church and state, that is, he wouldn’t let advertising or the paper’s stance on an issue interfere with editorial — a staple of quality publishing. And just think, how many police notes he’s seen in his three decades...
So to Dave: Hoorah! We’ll miss you mightily. He is changing industries to join the management team at a transportation company in Peabody.
His final words to me were: “I’m excited to try something new before I’m too old to try something new, if that makes sense…”
It only confirms all the good things I’ve thought of him. So long, Dave, and yes, it makes complete sense.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.