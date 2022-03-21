The votes to set the rezoning of the city are finally scheduled for tomorrow night’s City Council meeting. It has collided with the MBTA Transit Overlay District proposal, which has confused the process.
In fact, the overlay presentation two Wednesdays ago was so confusing and onerous, it left many councilors just shaking their heads as to what the city is letting itself in for. Not only will the city be forced to transform completely with a district of 2,270 units in a small area, but up and down the line, scores of cities and towns in Massachusetts are opposing it. One planner at the meeting said the existing units in the zone could be counted, another clarified it couldn’t. “The guidelines do not set a specific amount that communities must develop, rather they set a minimum amount that these zoning districts must allow for.” Don’t try that trick on us: If you allow it, it will come.
These proposals are following a model established on the West Coast where home rule and zoning limits have been swept away to create urban regions connecting towns. “Trust us,” the planners said, but then the towns lost all their power.
Now California has begun a ballot referendum to repeal it. If only they’d slowed down and used a more critical eye.
But is it the West Coast influence that has pushed this overlay and the re-zoning proposals onto our Gloucester plate? As the Planning Board’s Beverly Bookin said, West Coast states have had more success bringing down apartment bans than their East Coast peers. She is from Oregon and is clearly here to change that. Along with Jason Grow, they are here to break down and enlighten our provincial weakness and revamp the city zoning, in spite of local sensibilities. They are partial to sprawl out there. The Planning Board, at the meeting, displayed an amazing lack of regard for citizens’ input, bordering on arrogance. The planners felt that “smart people” have been planning this for years and seemed bitter that people who didn’t join in earlier, can come in now and voice their opinions and expect to be counted. Their leader, Mr. Noonan, seems to think that there are only 15-20 people opposed to the proposed amendment, who should have no role — because they are “parachuting in at the last minute.” Wait, “parachuting” — that was the first public meeting! Fifteen to 20 people in opposition? Really? Does he ignore all the opposition to the rezoning in the ward meetings: letters, phone calls, and emails? The West Coast is so overbuilt that of course their attitude is blind to any communities that would want to emphasize the character, density and livability of its neighborhoods. Out West it’s all one big continuous region. Is that us, is that what we are to become?
But, as Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard recently reminded me, it’s all about the Master Plan. Sent direct from him, the Plan (page 56): “Strategy 1 — Identify predominant historic and architectural character of neighborhoods and functions of village centers. Each neighborhood and village in Gloucester has special physical qualities that are distinctive and desirable.
Identifying and listing these features would document the physical and cultural diversity of Gloucester. The inventory should also establish the traditional density patterns that define each area, and whether there is capacity for additional development. Strategy 2 — Ensure neighborhood representation in revising standards and regulations, by encouraging roles for neighborhood associations. Long-term stewardship of the neighborhoods and villages will depend on continued active participation of neighborhood associations and individual citizens. Strategy 3 — Develop land management regulations to preserve village and neighborhood character. the character of the villages and neighborhoods can be diminished by new development that is strikingly different from its surroundings. Furthermore, the characteristics and community spirit that have made Gloucester a desirable place to live and work can be lost.” It is stated in the zoning ordinance that this Plan must be followed and if decisions are made against it, they must be explained in writing! No one seems to know that.”
But did the planners follow those pPlans? No. They have basically proposed everything they could want to develop the city to the max and let the public try and whittle it down. and how about the residents’ opinions? A blizzard of opposition, as every councilor but one would acknowledge, in every ward of the city. But planners have remained condescending to the opponents — kind of a “we know better” attitude. They seem amazed that Gloucester residents could dare be against the changing of their neighborhoods on such a massive scale. But, wait, this whole magilla was begun as a solution for the affordable housing dilemma from the Housing Production Plan, but they lost their way. Planners now admit that there is little likelihood of creation of much affordable housing but the rezoning effort steamrolls ahead. No wonder no one trusts city government anymore. No wonder so much opposition has poured out of the neighborhoods. They have mostly abandoned the Master Plan and its assumptions.
Councilors, please vote with the people’s will. It’s your call, but the great majority is against these rezoning proposals. Please reject all of them for the good of the city.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.