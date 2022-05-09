My first sneaky moves begin early in the morning, before 6:30, in the swirling mists of a spring dawn. (Cue “Jaws” scary shark music here).
The approaching farm guy (me) tip-toes through his duties of collecting the morning breakfast — a stealthily as possible — so as not to tip off my strategy to the enemy in the form of three bullying roosters.
It’s become an everyday ritual out in the barnyard, to distract the bad guys long enough to let the good guy eat in a battle to stay alive. The sneaky lengths we will go to attempt some kind of justice out in animal land are both laudable and ridiculous.
Four roosters scratch and peck their way through the free-range day, supplemented by a morning and evening meal. But sadly, our No. 4 on the pecking order is kept from scratching or even eating any of the chicken feed by the other three. They team up and chase him around the pen until he heads for the far edges of the run. It’s very painful to watch because No. 4 looks so aggrieved when he is fleeing. He used to man his own flock of hens in his own separate smaller chicken house off to the side, but he fell upon some foul luck. His girls were blindsided by a rare hawk raid from above. He was the only survivor and now he dreams of better days. We have to restore his hens soon. He’s going bonkers.
Most feeders wouldn’t even notice, but some tree-hugging, bleeding hearts like me can’t just walk away from him while the others beat on him or deny him the ability to feed himself. So every morning involves a new strategy of distracting the three bullies out of the picture to “liberate” the unhappy bird. Me and No. 4 had devised a strategy for me to carry his share around the back of the barn on my way up to get the newspaper and throw it to him in the cover of the barn where the others couldn’t see us. But the tops-on-the-pecking-order bird wasn’t stupid. Around the corner he’d come a’running at breakneck rooster run speed, slam into the scratching No. 4 who would bolt squawking off to the sidelines, away from the precious food. Plus, that No. 1 guy had already eaten! He was doing it just to play up the pecking order. Perhaps he was afraid that if he didn’t, No. 2 and No. 3 might take it as a sign of weakness and try to move into his top position. It reminds me of the Russians in Ukraine — the strong beating on the weak, with me functioning as the U.S. and NATO.
We tried everything, that unfortunate bird and I, but he just wasn’t getting to the food. Several times it took me going in and guarding the guy in person, holding a stick to ward off the enemy but you can’t run a barnyard like that. and when the roosters weren’t scarfing his share, the darn goat was. The goat is always hungry and it is no good trying to fend him and the other roosters off at the same time.
It’s funny how we anthropomorphize barnyard animals, attributing our feelings to them. I probably feel worse about it than he does. To him, it’s just about the food. To me, it’s about the humiliation, violence and injustice. Sigh.
When our donkey died recently, it was easy to interpret their every look and sound as sadly missing the big guy. That gave me comfort. They’ll never forget him. But in point of fact, they were just waiting for that next meal, swishing that latest fly of their butt with their tail, snoozing further into their napping space — they had moved on. Living in the moment. Where’d that other guy go — wait, izzat an acorn!? Yum!
Couple days ago, we tried out a new strategy that worked great! But for how long? Kind of a distraction misdirection play: the pigs and goat were fed first, then roosters No 1, 2 and 3 were fed last, thrown into a far corner whilst I rapidly moved round to meet No. 4 in “our spot” behind the barn. He was then able to scarf it all before any of the others had finished in the front or seen him. Scooooore! Now it’s been three days, with six meals working just right for the guy. But No. 4’s probably laughing at me too for acting like such a sap. It’s not how the jungle works, he’d say, “Leave us in peace. We’ll work it out ourselves, even if it means no food for me! But, seriously, Gordon, I miss my old place. When’re those hens coming back? Get cracking, will ya, you dumb cluck!”
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show .