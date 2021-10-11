After all these decades, car inspections haven’t gotten any easier or more convenient. They are a necessary but totally discombobulating experience — every year.
In fact, each year, they seem to get to be more of a pain in the butt. It isn’t even the checklist of stuff that makes it a pain — it’s the uncertainty and the waiting lines.
Years ago — back in the day- — inspections were twice a year (!) but the list of safety items was much shorter. Stations didn’t have to invest tens of thousands of dollars in testing gear, certification and parameters. There was — it seemed — a station selling gas on every corner, selling gas at a fifth of today’s price, doing repairs even. To supplement their income, many of them performed inspections. and you could just drive by, swing in, get a short inspection and hit the road, Jack. In those days, you didn’t get out of the car. You beeped the horn or put on the emergency brake and tried to drive forward. Wipers, lights, blinkers, high beams, everything was you in the pilots’ chair. There were no seatbelt tests nor the ball joint jack-up test, no emissions. It was basic safety items, quick, clean and on-your-way, lad.
It was a buyer’s market.
But then the relative laissez-faire attitude of the industry stumbled through a rash of “scandals” and busts for cheating or giving out stickers without full compliance or just plain giving out stickers to pals. So soon, we had online reporting, real-time emissions data input, surveillance cameras, strict sticker monitoring and computerized and paper records, data, numbers. We also had a Fort Knox approach to the whole process as if everything was top secret.
When you’re in line — especially at the Eastern Avenue station — people driving by our line of eight cars at 7:45 a.m. look at us as if we were kids sitting on the bench to the principal’s office, waiting to be yelled at.
Opening time at 8 comes and goes. Two cars leave. At 8:30, he begins, but goes super fast to make it up. He handles four cars at 10 minutes each — woo hoo! — but then the Snap Tools sales guy shows up and he slows down to 30 minutes for the next one. Sign on the door says: “Inspectors Wanted.” You can see why because Gloucester essentially only has this one station — Tally’s on Eastern Avenue.
Family Car Care at Pond Road does ‘em too but you hafta leave your car there all day. The place on Maplewood stopped doing them last year even though they left their ‘Inspection Here’ and ‘Have your $35 Ready’ signs up. They don’t, though.
So if Gloucester has around 20,000 cars and you figure 5,000 of them do it somewhere else, including Family CC and Gaybrook in Essex or up the line, that would be 15,000 cars divided by 261 weekday workdays or roughly 57 cars a day. Now if they can do four an hour at 15 minutes each, that would be around 14 work hours a day. Since they close at 2 p.m., you can see the shortfall and why they are looking for help.
That might also explain the line as a relatively permanent fixture. It also might explain your feeling of exhilaration when you finally get your stickah. Even when there’s nothing wrong with your car, you feel like you got away with something. It feels like getting out of school for the first day of summer. Quick, run, before they change their mind!
And why not? Left the house at 7:30, home at 10:30 — it’s almost a half day event and I was somewhat lucky cuz cars ahead of me left the line. I was so immersed in the “test” — and the wasted time and three-hour return trip if I failed — of course it feels like getting away with something.
The state made the list of safety items so long, but did they realize they would price inspection stations right out of the market?
Hopefully, Gloucester will get another station or Tally’s will get another inspector. The guy doing the inspections now is a hero, working at top speed, but help him out, will ya? When he gets burned out, what’ll happen then? I-N-S-P, E-C-T . . . find out what it means to me, INSPECT! Just a little bit, just a little bit . . . INSPECT!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.