In May of 1998, the gamblin’ ships rolled in,
The Vegas was a mighty ship, the biggest ever been.
We gotta sink the Vegas, became the battle cry.
But soon the El Dorado came, The Mayor blew sky high.
Chorus: We gotta sink the gamblin’ ships, the world depends on us.
We gotta keep the gamblers from arriving on a bus.
We hit the slots and cut the cards and spin those wheels around.
We gotta sink the gambling boats before we all go down.
The Mayor called the Council and on that fateful day,
The Council changed the parking zone, said: “Tow that boat away!
Prevent the El Dorado from berthing here in town!”
And when the courts had had their say, the mighty El went down. - Chorus
The Mayor called the Governor to send some ships to fight,
The Gov’nr said I’m sorry, but the gambling ship’s alright.
It won’t compete with Keno or playin’ at Lottery.
My advice, dear Mayor, is to charge the boats a fee. - Chorus
The Mayor called the Cardinal and looked for help divine.
The Cardinal said I’m sorry but the gambling ship was fine.
It won’t compete with Bingo or saying the Rosary,
My advice, dear Mayor, is to let us on for free. - Final Chorus
Gloucester is coming up on its 23rd anniversary of the Battle of Gambling Ships out of the harbor.
The lyrics above are set to the tune of “Sink The Bismark,” a catchy 1960s tribute to the rise and fall of the world’s biggest battleship (German). They were from the clever, satirical mind of Ian McColl, my original partner on Gloucester Chicken Shack, the cable TV show. They were performed -- sung live in a musical review -- at The Ocean Club, the upstairs nightclub over the Rhumbline and were accompanied by a funny video that merged World War II naval battle footage with edited scenes of the Vegas Xpress in the harbor. One particular sequence was filmed at 6 a.m. where we arose to film us throwing tomatoes at its sides -- tied up at the dock. The videos showed multiple scenes of huge World War II battleship guns firing, spliced with the tomatoes hitting the gambling ship right below its logo. The tomatoes basically fell apart as they arrived and did zero damage to the steel sides, but the spliced images were very clever, underlining the funny lyrics. No one ever knew we were there. Action scenes of the gambling ships in motion were dovetailed into military footage. The live audiences loved it.
The gambling ships were a short chapter back in our 20th century reality. They were the brainchild of Georgia-based Leisure Time Resorts & Casinos, sported 350 passengers for two five-hour cruises a day. They featured flowing alcohol, mirrored walls, a dance floor, craps tables and 777 blazing slot machines, all for a $20 ticket and a $10 buffet. However, the gamblers had to wait until they hit international waters (three miles out) to begin wagering. Leisure Time skillfully developed a cordial relationship with the community, sponsoring the local symphony and a seafood festival and donating money to buy shoes for the Gloucester High School football team (sound familiar?). However, some felt the boats were too rocky and too smelly and they never returned the full crowds their investors had envisioned. Before the Vegas Xpress even arrived, though, there were issues on parking and dockage, and especially summer traffic. An original plan to dock in East Gloucester was thwarted for congestion but they eventually ended tied up where Cruiseport is today.
However, anything worth doing, is it worth overdoing? Soon, they were joined by the El Dorado and shortly after, the Southern Elegance, which had a riverboat design complete with side paddlewheel. Soon we had three gambling ships chasing not enough business, with a couple more rumored to be joining them, making Gloucester somewhat of an East Coast capital of offshore gambling day trips. Is that what the residents wanted our city to be known for? Hence the humor of the Sink the Bismark parody song and video. The issue became somewhat of a flashpoint for local culture wars for about 10 minutes -- didn’t we want to attract people to Gloucester, any way we could? Wasn’t it all about the touristas?
But it was over as fast as it had begun. It was an industry that didn’t have legs. Started out enthusiastically but couldn’t re-attract their customer base. Whale watches, fishing and beaches were still king here and covered all age groups. Gambling did not. The Elegance never got far beyond its initial cruises and neither did the El Dorado. It was too much of a good thing, one supposes. The Vegas Xpress limped on to the end of the season, left for warmer winter quarters and never returned. By then, whether you were for it or agin’ it, the issue was moot. Supply and demand ruled and we were slotted back to being just Gloucester, which for most of us was just fine.
And that, dear friends, is this months dose of Fishtown History, lyrics, tomatoes and all.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.