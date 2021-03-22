Fishtown Local: Gloucester is Gloucester cuz it looks like Gloucester

What are the architects trying to do to Gloucester? What do they have against our ambiance, our history, our proportion?
Oh boy ... here we go again. Into my inbox last week, a document flowed that was the biggest architectural bomb Gloucester has been threatened with in decades.
Believe me, that’s a pretty high bar too, considering our recent past. But, so begins another chapter of another outsize, overblown, mega-expensive vision of someone’s idea of a cultural center — set on the waterfront — that has nothing whatsoever to do with its location. It doesn’t fit, it doesn’t compute with our economy or our resources. I guess it goes with that location.
Remember the famous George Carlin line about the invention of Clamato, the oddly distinctive tangy red beverage. “Yeah,” he said about the inventor, when first sipping tomato juice: “what this really needs is a clam!” Is that what architects say when they see the Gloucester skyline? What this familiar, maritime fishing dockside neighborhood needs is a monolithic, ultra-modern, ultra-expensive civic tribute to inappropriate architecture that will sit empty most of the time, built out to the very edges of its lot. I speak of the proposed Gloucester Forum project that is lining up on the I-4, C-2 runway to see if any passengers will climb aboard ... or even pilots.
It is basically another Shalin Liu/Rockport Music, except on steroids.
The main feature of the plan is a 600-seat theater, set alongside another 200-seat theater plus conference centers of 25, 50, 100 and 150 capacities. Nearly 1,000 total.
It is primarily to promote community arts but touts “observing working” as one of its main goals. That is, looking out on the docks below, watching the boats and men at work.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s a worthy goal. The problem always seems the same with these projects: They are way out of scale with the surrounding location. Proportion is the word.
Overkill is another, especially in the basic concept of relating to its purpose and community. The proposed library replacement, the new combo school, now this behemoth — just way out of proportion to its space and purpose. The thing about Shalin Liu is how remarkably it fits right in with its streets in cranky Rockport. Design-wise, the facade is totally in keeping with the neighborhood and the entire downtown. Just like Fenway Park is an intimate, purposeful wonderful space to be in, modern visionary architects created the Orioles baseball stadium at Camden Yards as well as the Cleveland Indians field in a much more proportionate way. Everyone loves them and they fit right in. They didn’t cost as much and they make money. Why couldn’t this?
In the same way, Gloucester Stage Company, one of the intended main users, is enhanced by its cozy, secure, disarming space. Would their plays translate to a three-story 600-seat theater? And could they sell 600 tickets a night? Year-round or would it be dark six months a year? Again, it’s not the goal that offends, it’s the size. Why does it have to be so humongous?
A smaller, multi-space would be surely more sustaining. And can the area sustain two year-round arts and culture centers with a need to sell tickets to survive? Shalin Liu has been very successful, but would it be so at three times the capacity? And will competition hurt the already existing cultural center that invites its Cape Ann neighbors to drive around to the other side of the island?
It’s interesting but the phalanxes of opponents to these projects — including me —wouldn’t be so rabid if the architects, in this case, Epstein Joslin Architects, took a lesson from Fenway or Shalin Liu. And other projects too. The library leaders were disturbed by the opposition to its replacement — but that plan seemed so out-of-touch with the location or the proportion. They were offended by the criticism but they were driven by the architects who weren’t compromising much — anymore than Dore & Whittier were on the massive college-sized campus for the new combo elementary school, with the uncompromising massive price tag.
Lately, even private homes have become uncompromisingly massive. The new house up on the bluff by the Paint Factory on Rocky Neck, the two grey combo condos up the top of Haskell Street and the massive double combo houses on Mt. Pleasant all gape out over the harbor, dominating their neighbors if not robbing their views. To say that proportion is dead is not an overstatement. To support an arts economy is a good thing, but it should be done without throwing the baby out with the bath water.
As James Jeffrey Grant, the painter, mused after he fell for Gloucester in a big way: “ The charm and timeless beauty of the sea, Gloucester feels like a village free from the crush of suffering humanity. It is timeless picturesque buildings, boats, wharfs, quaint streets and a feeling of fresh air.” I will add to that: Gloucester is Gloucester cuz it looks like Gloucester.
The hard thing is to keep it looking like Gloucester — a real place with real people. Let us celebrate it in a proportionate way.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.