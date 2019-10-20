Fishtown Local: Gloucester is going to the bears

He’s back! I mean, they are back!
Who? The three bears, of course. Is it a haunting, a prank or a sign of things to come?
This past summer, sailing past Ten Pound Island, our boatful happened to notice what appeared to be a child dangling from the fence that surrounds the small lighthouse on the island. Sailing up closer revealed it in fact was a child-sized stuffed animal -- large for a stuffed bear -- hanging in effigy, protest or bizarre artistic statement. It was definitely alarming to see it at first because the face had been highlighted with a marker, making it appear to be a real kid. We all laughed and speculated on its origins. Doll Mountain, by the road in East Gloucester just before Haskell Street, came up as a possible inspiration with its layers of dolls and tchotchkes clinging to the ledges of the large rock. This bear’s positioning was just as arresting, if not more so, for the painted kids face.
But then, just before Labor Day, the bear was gone. That was that. Couldn’t write a column and then have the bear gone when folks went to look, so it was shelved. Until two weeks ago when the bear reappeared in the same place, same face, same crazy message visually. After the recent four-day nor’easter, the bear was blown to a 90-degree angle, now facing away from the harbor, still on the fence surrounding the lighthouse on Ten Pound. He must be a political bear from Glosta -- they are always on the fence, after all.
But then, lo and behold, a quick harbor tour took us past the now-abandoned Yankee Patriot, that blue steel-hulled former day fishing/whale watch boat off Eastern Point, halfway from Ten Pound to the lighthouse. My crew had always joked that it was a private cigar club or mud wrestling or pillow fight venue for late night partiers, ha ha -- but as we passed by the front of the boat, again, there was a much larger stuffed white bear sitting at the steering wheel of the Patriot. He seems to be the only creature that cares about that boat because he has sat out there for two seasons now, totally unloved except for Mr. Fuzzball, Bear No. 2.
That same day, driving on to Wolf Hill -- the real Wolf Hill, not the landscape center -- there was another large bear, propped up by the side of the road, minding its own business but certainly strutting his/her stuff. Whew ... three bears in three days. Where’s Goldilocks when you need her to explain? Move over Manchester, now we have Gloucester-by-the-Bears. What does it all mean?
Meanwhile, speaking of the Outer Harbor, it is time to throw some congrats to the city mooring program out there. For years, after filling the “pancake area” with dozens if not hundreds of moorings, the area hosted few boats, either local or visitors. There were around 30 boats on 120 moorings that were set out to ease the severe mooring shortage for in-town or out-of-towners. But this year, the garden has finally ripened. The field was packed all summer with all manner of craft and serviced by the Gloucester launch that has broken through boaters’ inertia. Hats off to the Waterways Board for making the program work. Takes a while to change peoples’ habits but it has worked.
Also in success-story-land is the superb rescue effort by the harbormaster’s team on that strong, windy morning two Saturdays ago when all four chains parted on the Sail GHS dock with all 12 of the teams’ boats lashed to the surface. The northeast wind blew the loaded dock, spinning like a constellation in a planetarium, out of the Inner Harbor by the State Fish Pier, past Ten Pound. Somehow, the wind shifted enough for it to blow down to the breakwater instead of Norman’s Woe off Magnolia, where it was originally headed. It took a left turn and lodged 20 feet from the end of the Dog Bar breakwater where it somehow clung for hours. It should have gone off to Provincetown. But hoorah for Chris, Zappa, Chad and TJ, who were tipped off by a passerby who thought it looked weird and instantly responded with a tow team that dramatically hauled the whole mess off the rocks amidst the waves and wind and all the way back to the center of the Inner Harbor. Whew ... there was not a single scratch on any boat and the city-owned float itself had only the tiniest of dents. Two days later, the GHS team was hosting a contest with the Manchester team (we won 4-0). It seemed amazing we weren’t “out of business.”
So if those bears were put out there to ensure good luck to local sailors: IT WORKED!
Thanks, Three Bears. Thanks harbormaster team and the folks who tipped them off, including Damon Cummings and Tom Ellis. The team is still cooking and the bears are still standing guard.
All in a day’s work, right?
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.