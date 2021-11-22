Say it ain’t so! First Pallazola’s goes, and now Destino’s?! Jeez, are the wheels coming off the Glosta Bus?
You can count on a lot of things continuing forever and it always seemed Destino’s sub shop was one of them. Bustling, friendly, folksy and, in pure scientific culinary terms, scrumptiously yummy.
Over the decades, they fed a Who’s Who of lunchers — fishers, pols, cops, firemen, the clergy, musicians, scouts, governors, librarians, sailors and downtown businessfolks — everyone!
And now Jim and Judy have come to the end of their term on the family biz but the kiddos want to move on. Arrrggg! Say it ain’t so! For 60 years, Al Destino, son Jim and his wife Judy have set the sub sandwich pace in this sub-crazy town — their daughter Caitlin also pitched in. But honestly, who can touch their hot peppers? Others are good, but none make your mouth and head vibrate with hot pepper perfection they way Destino’s “hots” do. and if you’re eating in the shop, there was always that free side salad selection that just put the icing on the cake. and where else can you get a tuna and egg sub? Is that a Gloucester-only combo? Never see it in other towns. As long as we’re at it, they cut their pickles, onions and tomatoes into those perfect little cubes that allow you to eat as many or as few as each sub bite demanded. Face it, they will be serving a Destino’s cheese bomb with everything (heavy on the hots, plus oil and seasoning) at the Gates of St. Peter while you wait. They seem to know just how you like it and it’s something for all of us to look forward to.
Remember back in the day (the ‘60s, baby), Destino’s was on the other side of the street — right in front and slightly to the side of Our Lady where the parking lot is now. It was way smaller and could get pretty jammed.
But such a wild atmosphere, with big daddy Al running the three-ring circus, everyone hungry and in a good mood. The assemblers’ fingers were flying, the line never stopped moving — the subs were huge and cheap because that’s the way everything was back then. A large roast beef with everything was 65 cents (a small was 35 cents). You could get out for under a buck for that large RB, chips and a soda. (It was under 70 cents for the small with chips and drink.) The small was the size of today’s large. The large was massive and very generously stuffed. That was kinda the point: they gave such great value, the place was always packed.
The Lisa Joyce (Olympic-sized sub which could feed more than 10) was $6.50, which seemed like a fortune back then. Ha!
There were memorable competitors but Destino’s ruled. Steverino’s comes to mind but their name always seemed like a pale play on Destino’s success. I think they were at the entrance to The Fort, but my memory is unclear. Their lettuce was that kind of stringy, grated lettuce that didn’t merge with the veggies as a true masterpiece sub must. Plus their hots weren’t even in the planetary ballpark. Sorry, but working a house painting job throughout the summer demanded a Destino’s every noon. Only then would you be recharged enough to make it through to the end of the workday. That RB just melted in your mouth back then.
And it still does. Because Jim and Judy broadened the offerings over the years, kept the prices competitive and protected the quality of the “makings” in their subs. When Jim turned toward his several political roles, Judy chiefly ran the joint, day-to-day. The Destinos retired at the top of the sub shop heap when they finally wrapped that last sheet of sub paper around their last gooey masterpiece. Theirs is a lifetime of work in this community. I hope they take a long vacation now that they are done, because they have earned it. But boy, will we miss you and your incredible works of sub art.
They should hang one on the wall at the Cape Ann Museum.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.