What could have been a better advertisement for good government than the last Planning and Development Committee meeting 10 days ago on Zoom?
Basically, the ward councilors summarized their listening to their residents’ comments in each of their ward meetings on the new citywide rezoning package. They had help from some at-large councilors who stepped in to read the summaries for councilors who had to be out of town and weren’t on the P&D committee.
It was so striking how well the ward councilors had listened. If you had attended the ward meetings, it was astonishing just how accurately the ward councilors had both listened to and compiled the views of their constituents. They had also received hundreds of letters from all over the city, which they had clearly read. Almost all of them had broken out the views of the “callers” (Zoomers?), numerically, in categories, subjects and opinions. In some cases, the opposition had been overwhelming — at a 25-1 ratio in several wards. They had not only heard them distinctly, but had been affected by them. Ward 4 had more than 100 viewers; Ward 1 near 75.
Almost all of the councilors were keeping their cards close to their chest, attempting to stay neutral. They simply told it like it was on the receiving end of the Zooms and emails.
Tipping your hand early is often not as conducive to good listening as taking one side or another. One councilor stood out for his overly heated advocacy of the complete set of changes. At-Large Councilor Jason Grow took on the role of blocking back for the proposals, right out of a football team backfield. He had shown his powerful blocking skills in my Ward 1 meeting the week before but now his efforts took on a new urgency. The feeling that this is coming, so get used to it, permeated his summarizing of all the communications at the end of the meeting.
He made a distinct list of technical questions from the summaries that he separated from all the opinions. The rest were just opinions, as if their opinions on the proposals didn’t matter. As if he could ram though hard answers on the questions to the council — that should end any concerns of the opposition and wave the proposals through. As if matters like wanting to protect privacy, zoning, home rule, quality of life, open space, fear of developers, variances, parking and the feeling of neighborhood weren’t worth anything. At least, he didn’t hear them that way.
But, Jason, their questions on environmental impact, roads and septic, for example, were in addition to their opinions, not instead of. The letters and the hearing of the residents had certainly carried weight to everyone else, not you, it appeared. I am expecting a debunking of their questions — a waving away of their concerns — at the next Planning and Development meeting or at the council public hearings to snuff out the ward residents’ opposition.
But it was hard for any other participant or viewer not to be taken by the honesty and sincerity of the actual testimony of the callers and the accuracy of the summaries by the councilors. On Zoom, it’s really hard for anyone to hide on TV, all blown up and revealed, vulnerable even. Every eyebrow raise, smile or yawn is magnified — there is nowhere to hide. One could see how much some of the councilors were moved by the overwhelming participation of the voters that put them there. In office, one has to balance their constituents’ views with their own. But they’ve got to listen to get all sides. Some former city politicians think it’s weak to let the public change your mind or your vote — especially if it’s some preordained verdict they are expected to endorse — but they’re wrong.
It’s the best kind of leadership.
And we saw plenty of that over the past few weeks. People were impressed. I was impressed. I’ve watched plenty of Gloucester government over the decades.
I’ve seen it when people felt like the fix was in and when it wasn’t. This isn’t. It is still wide open and you can still make a difference. Many people on both sides of the issue — and in the middle — have worked very hard and long. Please write to our councilors and tell them what you believe about this citywide rezoning effort. Even if you’ve already written, please let them know if it’s important to you, either way. You can send one letter to councilors@gloucester-ma.gov and it will go to all nine of them. Because, after all, they will all nine vote on each amendment for each ward.
And to you councilors, thanks for taking the time to listen. Too often in this world, people have their minds so made up, they fail to hear the real words and sentiments.
This has been really good government. I think this going to be a really good, a really well managed council.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.