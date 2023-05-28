Fishtown Local: Hard times at Sourtaste Hilton?

What? Wait, there’s hardship happening at The Sourtaste Hilton condo project at the old Espresso corral?
Apparently, those eight condos going for a gazillion dollars in East Gloucester need a bailout already. I call them The Sourtaste Hilton because back in 2020 when the City Council exercised its legal Special Permit authority to hold the developer to the three units it was zoned for, the owner sued, demanding eight. But a judge said the then council's justifications for turning down the permit was legally untenable and not rationally supported by facts and then lawyers said the council would spend a lot on legal fees for an it was sure to lose. So, more lawyers took over and it became a Zoned 3, Build 8 precedent that many residents still fear will become the new norm. It left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth, especially the city councilors.
But now the developer, as they always seem to do, is crying hardship. Oh boo-hoo — they game the system with the undefended lawsuit, get almost triple the units, but now, with a new owner, they are acting to leverage that "gaming" into more profit. Oh, it’s going to be profitable alright — at a reported $1 million each unit — but the developer says at least 15% profit is needed to avoid the “hardship”, so it wants to subtract the Affordable unit from the math. The developer seeks to buy out of its commitment — which went into the mix when the project permit was approved — to the tune of $415,000. But could one connect the dots backwards here and suggest they ultimately will have paid an extra $415,000 to the city to get the project approved as an 8-unit instead of a three?
It’s always about the free money here in Gloucester. Just like when Sam Park bought out of his Affordable Housing commitment up at the Gloucester Crossing mall. Affordable Housing, the unwanted stepchild of the housing mix gets trod upon when there’s Free Money on the table. And how well did that Park money solve the Affordable Housing problem?
And how well will the "Hilton" hardship status payout change it too? Let’s see ... hardship. How do you measure that? Hmmm ... that rare, white Mercedes Gelendewagon Jeep that the owner parks along the street seems to retain the same waxed, polished gleam it had at the beginning of construction. Perhaps he was forced to sell his yacht, his plane or his second or third vacation house over this hardship? We’ll never know, one supposes, cuz he doesn’t live here.
But, here we go again. The planning and rezoning proponents cry buckets full of crocodile tears about Affordable Housing, as they did a year ago in their attempt to drastically increase residential density, but their building vision quickly went blind on the Affordable part when they admitted the plan was all market rate development “by right.” Residents recoiled all over the city when they realized they wouldn’t be notified in advance. They feared a Pearl Harbor situation happening over and over again throughout the city without them having any input, notice or defense.
And, just like The Sourtaste Hilton, developers are consistent in changing their plans to maximize the returns, on their way outta town, and whining about hardship like these guys.
It’s part of the formula.
So, who’s side are we on here, anyway? Why couldn’t we have stuck to the three units it was zoned for? Why can't we hold the developer to the plan they “won” in court? They sued to get this plan but now it’s a hardship? Then why did they sue for it? And why was it so easy for them to slice through our zoning and city powers? And how about our current leaders and those running for the next council? Are you really going to vote for leaders who seek to markedly increase neighborhood density? Who says we need that as a city on an island with limited space and resources?
Parking, trash, water, quality of life, density, neighborhood character — who says they are unimportant? And who says the Commonwealth can command us to give those things away because it has embarked on a social (or socialist) cause? It’s not our job to solve the problem that the entire country is going through, especially when, as the Times recently reported: "The outward migration of taxpayers and income leaving Massachusetts has nearly quadrupled over the past decade.”
Some councilors, like Jason Grow and to some extent Val Gilman, have not disguised their intentions to push growth in all the neighborhoods. Some candidates haven’t stood up on the issue of future rezoning of the city.
As voters, it is key to ask these serious questions. Your November vote is ever more important — to not wake up in ten years to a severely changed city. One that you might not want to live in.
Get answers. Don’t vote for folks who won’t vote for you.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.