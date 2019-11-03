Okay, the mystery has been solved.
In a recent column was told the dramatic story of the spinning, breakaway, city-owned Gloucester High School sail team float that burst its Inner Harbor chains in the first of the two violent windstorms two weeks ago. It was the Saturday event where it blew 60 mph from the northeast, caught the floats at a bad angle and off it hurried, a refugee in the pitch black, blown directly out of the harbor, heading for Norman’s Woe, the rock and reef off of Hammond Castle. From there, in heavy wind and waves, it was a sure goner. All 12 of the 420-class boats would have been pulverized with all sails and equipment aboard, along with three other bigger boats from the city’s struggling community sailing program. It was theorized that it was the higher aspect of the swamped Rhodes 19 class boats that spun the float out of its fastenings and ripped the float complex off its moorings. It was not a completely stable storage situation for higher winds.
Whatever the cause, it was an incredible, alarming situation that no one witnessed at first — it was deep night. But somehow, the spinning floats took a dramatic left turn as they rampaged down the Outer Harbor toward certain oblivion. They ended up lodged 30 feet inside the end of the Dog Bar breakwater where they were spotted and rescued in the dawning mayhem.
Now, one mystery has been solved while another established. Apparently it has been passed along to the team that it was a Gloucester fisherman, under way in the dawn, heading out to sea, who first came upon the spinning mass of boats and floats by now deep in the Outer Harbor. At first they didn’t know what they were looking at but then that wonderful fisherman hooked on to the whole mess of equipment and, unable to tow it back upwind toward Gloucester into the surging gale, he pulled it across the wind down to the breakwater, where he was able to leave it churning just inside the end of the massive structure. Waves broke over the Dog Bar all night, filling the boats with water but they survived the night. After dawn, the harbormaster’s office sprang into action and towed the floats/boats back upwind into the harbor.
But if not for that fisherman — whose name we do not know — the team and the program would be out of luck. It was all relayed back through another fisherman whose name we also don’t know. But to everyone involved, again our emotional, heartfelt gratitude forever. Very unselfish action.
Also, in that same column, the article on the stuffed bears appearing around Gloucester in bizarre places, it has been pointed out by one Keith Palazzola that the blue Yankee Patriot, seemingly abandoned in the Outer Harbor, but containing one of the aforementioned bears at the wheel, was in fact not steel-hulled but wood. He is a traditionalist, but he is right. Hilary Frye, president of SailGHS, confirms that she worked summers on that boat 25 years ago and that it is, indeed, yellow oak. It was the rust streaks from fittings that threw me off. Also, that I am an idiot.
But being an idiot did not stop me from noticing that Gloucester has reached a watershed moment this past week when the top of the Paint Factory roof fell through on the big wood building. Ocean Alliance has put more than $4 million into working the brick buildings into finished form and cleaning the site, but had been putting off the big building for lack of funds. It might have to come down. The pollution is all in the old building now and if it fell into the harbor, Gloucester would be wearing it. But would Gloucester be happy without the big red facade that is really the symbol of the heart of old Gloucester? Would it look the same to tourists and ourselves if it was not replaced? No, it wouldn’t.
Part of the problem is that everyone says they love the Paint Factory but very little support has been received to move into the final phase. Hopefully, this liability could turn into an asset if the community was able to rally into fixing the building, through deep-pocket foundation or shoe donors and regular Gloucester folks who say preserving the city ambiance is all-important. It would look mightily empty out there without the Manufactory building we’ve all grown up with. The appeals for money come from all sides these days but this is one area everyone might chip in a few bucks to save their city’s No. 1 icon. Hopefully, the newspaper can get behind the story and Ocean Alliance can organize an easy-to-operate giving site/campaign. After all, you get what you pay for . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
