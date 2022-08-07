What a night it will be two days from now on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Maritime Gloucester! It’ll be one of those Glosta tableaus — like out of 1800s Gloucester where community, great company and unmatchable ambiance ruled — surrounded by schooners, lights, the sunset, world-class chowder and lobster rolls (included!), yummy munchies (ditto) and drink (not included), yakking friends, silent auction items and paintings to bid on and a swarm of deserving current and future sailing stars.
All to raise funds for the SailGHS kids’ sailing team.
The “Hiking Out for Kid Racers” event will run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. with a swirl of old-fashioned fun at a $25 donation ticket price. An All-Star music lineup will serenade you with Daisy Nell and Cap’n Stan’s chanties and folk songs, the daring return of comedian/singer Hooglio Bastisto, and the authentically amazing three-part Beatles harmony singing of John Rockwell, Gordon Baird and Dave Keon. And, it’ll be right out of an old Gloucester Harbor painting, down on the wharves, surrounded by all those schooners, fishing boats and the Glosta community.
Yes, it’s that same team that just won the Division 2 State Championships this past spring, and we have to keep them winning.
SailGHS is entirely self-funded, and depends on the good will of its supporters. The coaches do it for free but nothing else is.
“Sponsors and auction item folks have come out of the woodwork to support the kids,” said SailGHS Director Hilary Frye. “We are so grateful to Brown’s Boatyard, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Zekes Restaurant, Nelson’s, 7 Seas Whale Watch, Three Lantern Marine Supply, Turtle Alley Chocolates, Spear Fishing Charters, Cape Ann Lobstermen, Neptune’s Harvest, The Rhumbline, Mark Ring Lobsters, Olga Hayes, Fred Shrigley, Carol Steele Insurance, Jeff Weaver, Cathy Coakley Paint Studios and, of course, Maritime Gloucester.
“The silent auction will feature paintings from local artists and goodies, gift certificates, fishing trips, lobsters, restaurant meals, door prizes, more good food, harbor rides and sails, fashion items, gardening materials and, of course, chocolate creations!” she continued.
Gloucester has been improving at an explosive rate over the past four years, beating Division 1 and 2 rivals alike, dethroning perennial powers St. John’s, Manchester Essex Regional, Boston Latin, Winchester and Hingham. SailGHS also won the Massachusetts Bay Freshmen/Sophomore Regatta of 24 teams this past May on combined score to complement its 10-0 season. Most school teams are built around their stars from private “yacht club race programs,” like Pleon in Marblehead or MSA in Manchester. But all of the SAILGHS sailors come from Frye’s free summer sailing program and came up through the pipeline.
“Our biggest star, Olivia Hogan-Lopez, joined the program at age 10 and has become a team racing steamroller,” said Coach Gordon Baird. “She has been invited onto the Harvard varsity team after getting accepted this past spring. Now that’s a GHS sports success story!”
In the fall and spring, the team gets seriously to work, practicing out in the center of Gloucester Harbor five days a week. “It’s outrageous fun but pretty hard too,” said Baird, a racer himself. “High school sailing is team racing and is a very intricate skill. Most fleet racers don’t really understand it. It’s not just about going fast. It’s more like chess, planning three moves ahead.”
Also, no other teams practice in the fall or start as early as mid-March. It’s clearly made all the difference.
“The colder air and water temps require drysuits, which wear out after a few years”, sighs Frye. “SailGHS is one of the only teams which provides them for their students. They are over $600 each and our goal is to buy six this year. Oh yes, and six new boat covers at the same price each!” Help!
So come on out and support the mighty racers. You’ll get more than your $25’s worth and have a bunch of laughs and singing along to terrific music at one of the most gorgeous schooner locales in the city, Maritime Gloucester. Save the date —Wednesday, Aug.10. Tickets can be bought at the door.
Donations are also welcome at SailGHS, PO Box 657, Gloucester, MA 01931.
Thanks for helping the winners keep winning!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.