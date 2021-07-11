Hmmm . . . time to speak up to baseball fans . . . or former baseball fans, is more like it. Hopefully, we can bring them back.
This year, every time this eternally hopeful fan has uttered the words, “How about those Red Sox?” to anyone after a particularly exciting comeback win, they answer the same way:
“Why, are they doing well?”
Lately, it’s been better to confine the question to the most intense sports fans I have watched or attended games with in the past. Even they give the same, “Oh, are they doing well?” answer. D’oh!
Yes, Virginia, they are doing well. As of this writing, just after the season’s halfway mark, the first place Sox have the most wins in the American League and lead the Yankees by 10 games! We are 2.5 games over the second place Tampa Bay Rays and have five players on the All-Star team. We lead the majors in come-from-behind wins — the most exciting kind — at 28. That’s more than half our wins. Furthermore, all of this is without our best pitcher, Chris Sale, who is on pace to rejoin the team from injury within a week or two. It’s pig heaven to Sox fans. That is, if anyone was paying attention. But they don’t seem to be.
It could could be the distraction of the receding pandemic and the emerging euphoria of group contact with the outside world. It could be the strange weather has kept fans otherwise occupied — it was a cold start to the season this past April and starting the early games with no fans or limited fans. It could be the shortened makeshift season of last year in which our hometown heroes were more like hometown zeroes. In fact, almost the entire starting pitching lineup never played due to COVID-19. The team was abysmal and not fun to watch. Ditto with the year before, a monument to underachievement with the great talent we had — the same group that had won the World Series the year before in 2018, when Mookie was the MVP and the whole team rocked.
Perhaps our sports teams have done so well in the past two decades that we only watch when they’re on top.
Well, we’re on top now and are really fun to watch what with all the comeback wins. Our bullpen — the relief corps — is very tight this year, so there is less of the late-inning heartbreak that lurks in the back of our Boston sports id.
Plus, we are staffed by young, new faces who are regularly pulverizing the ball and especially smacking that ball over the wall. The Sox are second in the entire majors in team batting average. Plus, their banter and team hijinks are refreshingly second to none, including the new tradition of a laundry cart ride in the dugout after important home runs. Even the veterans love it. They all look like kids while in the cart. Really fun.
Perhaps some of the magic is generated by their loose-as-a-goose manager (and former player) Alex Cora, who is back at the helm. Cora is super serious about the game itself, but he is definitely a “player’s manager,” giving them every reason to concentrate on their successes and put aside their setbacks. Every time the Sox have gotten a new manager since 2004, they have gone on to win the World Series (four times). Cora is both new and old, so it remains to be seen if the first-year magic is applicable. New England used to be a baseball-first region but football and Tom Brady have so eaten into that status. Their three-game losing streak at the season’s start might have put the faithful to sleep. Some folks just never looked after that and assumed the worst. The TV ratings are terrible too, a new low, as they are for most teams. It’s not as popular a sport as it used to be and the salaries are certainly off-putting. The catcher on the Mets makes more than the CEO of Ford Motor Co. Many of the players seem to sport an overpaid, self-regarding attitude, oblivious as to how they come off to fans.
But all of that should take a backseat to winning. Devers, Verdugo, Arroyo, Bogaerts, Renfroe, Dalbec, Chavis, Santana, Martinez, Hernandez, Gonzalez, Vasquez — who are these guys? Not your granddad’s Red Sox but they are knocking the cover off the ball. Time to tune back in to the season, fans. These guys are the real deal (6-0 vs. the Yanks) and really fun to watch. Go Sox!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.