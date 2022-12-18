Fishtown Local: Hooked right off the bat

A new book “Gloucester Encounters: Essays on the Cultural History of the City 1623-2023” has been released for the occasion of the city’s upcoming 400th anniversary. The anthology, published by the Gloucester Cultural Initiative, is available through its website at gloucesterculture.org. Pictured here is one of the images in the book: “Sylvester Ahola at the Lanesville Congregational Church, 1972,” photographed by Martin Ray.