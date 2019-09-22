While I like the mayor of Gloucester a whole bunch and recently met Mike Hale, the grand pooh-bah of the DPW in Gloucester — who couldn’t be a nicer guy — I am most assuredly disinviting both of them to my funeral if I get killed by a car not using its blinker. In this town, that is not a long shot and it is getting shorter every day. Ms. Romeo Theken and Mr. Hale both have lip-servicedly told me they are in favor of using the electronic signboards in the two rotaries to cajole city drivers to use their blinkers. I suggested “Please use your blinker” in the lower rotary to seed the idea and “Don’t be a stinkah, use your blinkah” in the upper rotary to reinforce it in a humorous way. They keep telling me when the signboards come free. But she has been saying that since last Dec. 17 when I first brought the issue to light and to print. After 10 months, one sorta gets the idea that they have no plans to address the issue.
And it is an issue. Drivers turning left in front of you, across your bow. Drivers sliding across you in the rotaries, turning right from the left lane or left from the entrance ramp and crossing in front of you, blind. Drivers on Route 128 changing lanes right in front of you or into you; people making U-turns with no signal; sudden exits left or right from in front of your car. And let’s not even talk about Washington Street. Sheesh, the list is varied as the styles of Glosta drivers.
Even Maine, for God’s sake, addresses the issue on their state and local roads. On routes 1 and 295, Maine uses its electronic signboards to say: “Be a thinker, use your blinker” on the coastal routes in both directions. Yes, Maine is more proactive than Gloucester! That’s like losing to the Jets, people. How lame are we?
But recently we saw the signboards telling us that parking at Stage Fort Park was full or almost full for the country concert. How long did they have to wait to get that approved? I thought there was a big backlog, but only to improve road safety, I guess. Otherwise, those signboards have had a pretty easy work schedule — haven’t seen them working much, at least on the rotaries, anyway.
So while every time I see Ms. Mayor, she confidentially tells me the city is going to do something about it — as if it’s a dirty secret or something — I don’t believe she thinks it’s that important. Who knows if she or Mike even use their blinkers? Out on the mean streets, you see DPW trucks and cops all around town who don’t blink, so maybe it’s city policy to make the cruiser and work truck light bulbs last longer ... who knows? That could result in a yearly savings of, say, $1.68 to the city budget and we need every dime we can get, obviously, for coffee, donuts and brooms to sweep up the broken glass in the rotaries.
So go ahead, Gloucester, continue to not use your blinkers. I know how much work it is to move your finger 3 inches to the stick and tip off the other driver. Why should you bother, anyway? Why give the other guy a chance to protect themselves from you and you from them and me from you. Some drivers are actually proud of the fact they don’t use blinkers — to them, it’s a sign of weakness.
In fact, if I am killed by a driver not using its blinker, please, don’t anyone from Gloucester come to my funeral. Just send the electronic sign board over to the burial, set to say: “Sorry, Gordo, we just couldn’t be bothered.” Oh wait, they probably won’t be free anyway. I’ll be gone in the blink of an eye.
Remember, folks, the life you save might be your own, heck it might be my own. But when it comes to road safety, who cares? Not our city leaders, obviously. They’re convinced we’re all mind readers and don’t need blinkers.
We’re not and we do.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
