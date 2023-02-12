Dad jokes. People pretend to hate them, moan and groan and roll their eyes. But deep down, they love them.
Now, as we old marathon dancers begin to make way for our grandchildren’s education, it’s important that they learn at the feet of the master Dad craftsmen before we clear the dance floor. Yes, grasshopper, it is an integral part of their training if they are to be true American Dads someday.
I swallowed a dictionary and it gave me thesaurus throat I’ve ever had. But still, never iron a four-leaf clover. You don’t want to press your luck!
Sorry, I didn’t mean to push all your buttons. I was just trying to hit mute. Ha! My boss wants me to sign up for a 401K. No way I’m running that far.
Shakespeare’s editor had two boxes on his desk for after he’d read Willy’s plays: To Be or Not to Be.
She said she missed me. Normally, that would be good, but she’s reloading!
My favorite part of watching the Boston Marathon is watching the reaction of runners who grab my plastic cup of vodka.
Laid is pronounced like paid, but not said. and said is pronounced like bread, but not bead while bead is pronounced like lead but not lead.
Here are some other reasons why English is weird: The bandage wound around the wound, while the farm was used to produce produce. Meanwhile, the dump was so full, they had to refuse the refuse. We must polish the Polish furniture. The soldier decided to desert his dessert in the desert, but when shot, the dove dove back into the bushes.
Which is why Grandpa leapt around in his undies on the Fourth of July. It was his In-Depends-Dance-Day.
You know how they throw the ball into the crowd after they win the game? That’s not allowed in bowling. I know that now.
At a birthday party, there’s no time like the present to present the present. and remember, if the world didn’t suck, we’d all fall off.
Without free speech, how would we know who the idiots are? What’s the difference between ignorance and apathy? I don’t know and I don’t care!
There’s an Autopsy Party here this Saturday. It’s Open Mic night! Ha! Scuffle. Brawl. Melee. Altercation? Hold it right there, fella ... them’s fighting’ words!
Good moms let you lick the beaters. Great moms turn them off first. Hey, my neighbor said he slipped on my gravel, but it was his own asphalt!
Am I getting older or is the supermarket finally playing great music?
To the thief who took my anti-depressants, I hope you’re happy! Because those who confuse Burro and Burrow don’t know their ass from a hole in the ground.
Before the crowbar was invented, they had to drink at home. A few puns make me numb but math puns make me number.
You can tell a lot about a woman by her hands. For instance, if they’re around your throat, she’s probably upset.
And speaking of that, “I ran into my ex yesterday” said one recently divorced young woman.“What did he say?” replied the other. “I don’t know, I just kept driving.”
Remember, somebody’s therapist knows all about you! Especially you Dads with your jokes, especially you.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.