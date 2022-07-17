Don’t you just hate it when you look up your narrow Gloucester street and there is that big black super-sized pickup truck coming at you, well over the yellow center line, taking up half your lane to avoid a parked car on his side?
It happens all day, every day in East Glawsta, especially, and the upper back streets of downtown. The drivers think that an obstruction in their lane entitles them to as much of your lane as they want. It doesn’t.
The onus is on them to give way, slow down, even stop if there’s not enough room. Most of them aren’t very good drivers — because what good driver really needs 5 or 6 feet between them and the parked cars on their right? They’d rather give you 6 inches on your side or push you into the gutter, so they can have their huge buffer.
The funny thing is that most pickup drivers pride themselves on what great drivers they are. Ha! They’e not. They can’t negotiate or tolerate close distances on their side, perhaps partially because they are so big, usually empty, but big.
That entitles them to your space, but — BUSTED! — I have followed school buses through East Gloucester who stayed almost entirely within the lane while the big black pickup behind both of us occupies half of the other side's lane.
It never occurs to them they might slow down or just cross 6-12 inches over the line. Same line of parked cars, but the bus is legit — the black truck is not. Might makes right, right?
So is it just black huge pickups we’re talking here? No, but if you haven’t noticed, that while America prides itself on its colorful differences, personalities and outlooks, nearly every car you see on the road, parked or in dealer lots is either black, white or silver.
Silver used to be even but it has slightly stepped back. Sure, you can see other colors on the road: the occasional red, a plaintive blue here and there and gunmetal gray, but the preponderance is those three colors.
White pickups are not as popular as black — which has run away with the lead. SUV’s have become the Mommy car of choice and the vast majority of them are white. Small station wagons like the Subaru Outback have by now morphed into that same SUV shape and size you’ve come to expect. Mostly white. On the other hand, trucks have also continued to grow in size. The Toyota Tacoma pickup — which is hugely popular in Gloucester — has crept up almost to Tundra size. Almost impossible to see the road in front of the hood while driving.
Sometimes, you can find yourself swamped by bevies of white cars in lots or intersections. Does anyone else out there notice that but me? Then at the 128 lights, it’s a black hole of black pickups and sedans waiting for the light to change. Or the mosaic mixture of four white and four black flying up 128 in a tightly packed formation. As I said, for a while, silver was part of the big mix but it has rolled back in popularity substantially.
Which brings up the bigger question: are buyers asking up front for their black truck or is that just what the dealers have the most of? When I bought my black truck from Gloucester’s Portside Auto, I requested black. I had just had my silver Tacoma crushed by a fallen tree and Eric at Portside who buys at auctions got me an incredible deal on a Nissan Frontier. But when my wife bought her Outback, the lot was crammed with white and they steered us to that color with incentives and stressing the relative coolness of the car in increasingly common heat waves. So, you see, we are both participants in this de-color evolution too. But the chicken-egg question of whether buyers or sellers are determining color remains up for debate.
One fish processing plant owner up at Blackburn Industrial Park, a relative, once growled at me online to never criticize pickup or van drivers in Fishtown. He told me that if they are working, they deserve any space or obstruction they create, even on city streets. He’d stop reading me if I did it again.
His fish plant went under a few years back, so I guess the coast is finally clear to speak up. But I disagree with his premise. On the way to work or not, pickups and other beasts of the road can and should stick to their lane, even if it means — GASP! — slowing down or only taking a foot or so on their side. Good drivers can do that. So, stop taking that 6 feet, please. If the school bus can do it, so can all of us.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.