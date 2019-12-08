Okay, Thanksgiving is behind us and Fake Thanksgiving too. We can now move into the insane season full blast.
It’s a relatively short lead-up period until . . . wait, did he say Fake Thanksgiving? Yes, I did and what a terrific Fake Thanksgiving it was. It’s really my favorite fake holiday of the year, how about you?
Once your kids have grown up and (gasp) gotten married, there is a whole new group of people in the holiday mix. They’re called in-laws. They are about your same age. They celebrate the same holidays you do. They expect their fair share of family time too, most especially if there are grandchildren involved. They live elsewhere, in other states, Florida even for cold weather holidays (which are most of them). Your grown-up kids will have to share the wealth and spread the joy around. The days of it always being at your house are passed, Gramps. Time to get inventive, a new paradigm must be created.
Enter Fake Thanksgiving. Held the Saturday before regular Thanksgiving, often at the house of the soon-to-be-gone kid, it entails the whole immediate family, cranberry sauce and all. It is a raucous affair, not nailed down by conventions and expectations. This year we sang “America the Beautiful” in three-part harmony before the meal to get us in the mood. It was my choice of song, since I wasn’t going to volunteer to sing for our blinker-hating mayor at her blinker-hating inaugural this blinker-hating January i- my first miss in 22 years/11 inaugurals back to Bruce Tobey’s first. Bruce, John Bell and Carolyn Kirk must have thought it brought them good luck and booked me in advance to sing the anthem, usually around Fake Thanksgiving. Our current blinker-hating mayor declined my offers to sing on her first two inaugrals, but changed her blinker-hating mind and called me the week before both events. But the luck will no longer be binding, will it? Tra-la-la-la, tra-la-la . . . on to a blinker-free Glosta 2020. We’re all mind readers anyway, right . . . who needs blinkers? Not the mayor, the cops or the DPW.
But back to Fake Thanksgiving. It was sensational. Cousins, friends and in-laws also leaving town for familial obligations came too. We were up to 27, including kids but not dogs (another six) and a festive, loud bunch it was. Anytime you gather a bunch of Bairds in one room, better grab earplugs. To illustrate: Even my wife will agree I am the quietest one in my family, which should scare everyone. My brothers and sister leave me in the dust, volume-wise. Food seems to boost the level of hilarity, so it was one barn-burner of a meal. Regular Thanksgiving, by contrast, only had 12 folks, plus two dogs.
We also have done Fake Easter, Fake Christmas (without prezzies) and recently, Fake Baby’s Birthday for the grand baby, turning 2. Baby’s real birthday (a Tuesday night) we celebrated with just her parents, baby and us (five) but the massive party with baby’s little friends, their parents and even neighbors was held (with bouncy castle) on a Saturday afternoon with 26 birthday partiers taking advantage of the easier day. Baby was happy to have two birthdays. Her favorite present was the bubble wrap that enclosed one gift. She spent much of the party joyfully popping the squares and ignoring all the well-intentioned presents and good wishes.
Modern realities of dispersed families require new strategies. Multiple kids produce multiple in-laws and multiple conflicts. Our solution of more holidays is more fun than missing them every other year. Just hafta spread the work around so no house has to do two massive meals in a row. Everyone brings dishes, anyway.
So hoorah for Fake Thanksgiving! Feel free to steal the idea. Still celebrating all the leftovers and double desserts from double fun! Even baby had to admit she’s had the bestest fake holidays ever so far this year. But no fake Christmas trees, please. When it comes to that, she wants only the real thing!
Ho ho ho, everybody. It’s almost here, already -- just over two weeks -- that was fast!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
