Woo hoo, Gloucester has made the 10 Underrated East Coast Attractions list for The Discoverer, a popular online travel blog. While it’s an honor and a benefit for sure, it also frames somewhat of a warning to the very people blowing their own horns about the achievement out in social media-land.
Every time you hear a kudos from a magazine, a friend, a newspaper, a relative, or Chronicle about our Gem of a City and its lifestyle, they are confirming that they like what we like and have. But that perhaps it isn’t always so wise to cash in on our treasure island here? People flock to us not to see condos, new malls, new warehouses, new Starbucks, or shoehorned houses. They come to see our beaches, open spaces, working harbor, low and medium density, the ocean, the ocean, the ocean. They adore our bright colors — on boats, houses, churches, skyline, trees and yes, the smiles on our residents faces, as in “we’re happy to live here,” all year round.
Note to Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals, et al: “Zoned for three, build eight” will not win us spotlights in the travel industry, the tourist game or your grandchildren who love coming to Gloucester today. They want to go to the beach, go on a boat, wander around in a woods or a field, be able to park and breathe the fresh, salty air. They also like our neighborhoods and to be able to see and reach the water.
Pushy developers who plan to sue the city for standing up to “Zoned for three, build eight” will not be winning us or themselves any awards either. Kudos to the City Council for standing up to the Espresso threats and their ensuing ugly fence project. “Ugly is as ugly does,” as Forrest Gump would say. So I guess local government is not allowed to make decisions based on keeping to its zoning, according to the actions of the Fence People? They took a lot that wasn’t yet blighted — just looked like a restaurant that was closed — and overnight made it into a blighted sty. They must be very proud. I noticed they left the giant potholes behind where they’ve always been — for unsuspecting cars to fall into, again and again, as they have for years.
None of this will win any travel industry awards. Neither will the World War I battlefield site that now is the upper entrance to Gloucester, the painful completion of the razing of the Fuller property -- and with it, any mystery, proportion or intimacy that used to greet cars transitioning into East Gloucester. Now it’s a wide open visual, straight to Green Street. Nothing to hide. One massive sprawl. Not sure how Top 10 Underrated that is. More like the whole right side of Route 1 heading north in Saugus that used to look that way — one huge wasteland that has never won any beauty contests, even when completed.
I’m sure our local developers and builders are feeling the pride in that scar on the planet. It’s the second time they’ve been able to extract gold from the same area, so their smiles are extra big and extra round.
But don’t you despair, other neighborhoods. Every neighborhood is targeted sooner or later to become unrecognizable. Your schools will be soon go from Charming to Trumpian proportions. Ditto, the Y, the library, heck, the downtown eventually.
Right now, we’re all in proportion: the people, the workers, the boats, the beaches, the houses -- large, medium and small -- the streets, sidewalks, the Back Shore, the cars, the rocks, the shops and the do-it-yourself, walk-it-yourself, sail-it-yourself, build-it-yourself population is all in proportion to the space.
And while that doesn’t matter to some, it does to most of us. It’s an ongoing battle out there. Folks will always be targeting our proportion. As the old Mardi Gras expression puts it: “Anything worth doing, is worth OVERdoing!” They see a neighborhood in proportion and see the spaces in between. They could all be built in! There’s money between every house in town if you squeeze hard enough. “Zoned for three, build eight.” Annisquam, Bay View, Lanesville, Magnolia, Riverdale, Eastern Point, Folly Cove -- here we come! And who’s gonna stop us?!
So if you want to keep winning Top 10 travel or livability awards — or just to preserve our incredible beauty, freedom and proportionate lifestyle - don’t let them steal a march on us the way Global warming just snuck right up on us — someone else’s problem. Ask the price, the cost to the city and the true benefits to the neighborhoods. By the time all the holes get filled, it will be too late. None of the hole-fillers live here anyway.
I don’t know why any who live here would want to fill them, so why do we let others do it? Ask the price, clear away the obfuscation, remain reasonable, stay underrated, stay Top 10. Stay Gloucester!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.