One recent Gloucester Daily times obituary might have slipped by you without noticing. Jim Waddell, 72, of Rockport, passed in September. It was the second time the obit had run, but believe me, he deserved it.
I once played Jim Waddel in a play -- a musical, actually, so something had to be said about his powerful life. The musical was The Battle for Pigeon Cove Harbor that premiered at Windover in Rockport in 1997. My character was Cliff -- but he was based on the real life Jim Waddell, a lobsterman who became the lead activist organizer to head off the forced conversion of Pigeon Cove by developers in 1991. It was quite a fight, involving the town, the cape, the state, the courts and finally, the breakthrough intervention by the feds.
Pigeon Cove Harbor was and is a unique, functioning lobstering ecosystem that worked and flourished for decades off a massive stone pier complex on the back of the cape, just west of Rockport. Developers were after their pier complex tie-ups and shacks and wanted to dominate the water space for a marina and condo project residents- - push the lobstermen to the fringe. Waddell resolutely organized first the lobstermen and their families but soon the town joined in demonstrations, parades, protests, TV interviews, whatever they could employ to attract publicity to their plight. One particularly gigantic parade turned out almost the entire town of Rockport. They even let Gloucester people in. That sent a message. Their investors got cold feet at the last second after asbestos issues surfaced.
The musical chronicled this effort and spliced in a few character development scenes, to add some more theater appeal, and created a whole passel of great songs by Boston’s Joe Mullholland. And since it was Windover, also many dance numbers too. But the rest of it was pure history.
More than that, the creators Ina Hahn and Richard Earle got expertise from three practicing lobstermen who had been through the real battle -- Jim Waddell, Peter Prybot and Bob Morris, who worked the water every day. They were the "authenticators” for the authors and the actors, making sure we didn’t make fools of ourselves. The set was so perfect, littered with their real traps, nets and gear as a backdrop -- trash even -- to make it look real. Not stage gear - real gear! These three gave us the thumbs-up of approval. They were very modest, shy even -- but they loved the staging of their real story. Sadly, all three of them have now passed from the scene. As one of the final songs sang, they were the finest kind.
Next year is the 25th anniversary of The Battle play. It ran for 16 outdoor performances at Windover in August but was then restaged inside at Gloucester Stage Company for another 12 shows in November, 1997. This year is the 30th anniversary of the real struggle. The threat still continues today over the eventual fate of Pigeon Cove. Same issues circulate but at least the lobstermen’s rights to the pier were preserved. They still have the stone complex to tie, moor, unload, stage, store and launch their daily hunt out on the ocean. Jim Waddell didn’t just make sure we told the story right, he and the others were the story. The town and the region owes him and them a toast for all of it. Our cape is still hanging in there. Battles around her circumference will still go on. Some will be won. Many will be lost.
Jim Waddell and the Covers set a standard that can still be followed today. They fought for the past and the future of our beautiful home.
And their beautiful profession. A hearty thanks to Jim, looking down on his old piers and old fishing grounds. And now he knows.
It’s always easier to spot the lobsters from Heaven.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.