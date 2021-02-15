The transformation of Gloucester wildlife is nothing short of remarkable -- in a good way.
A trip up my driveway in the thick snow of last week -- virgin snow it should have been at 6 a.m. -- trudging up the hill to get the morning paper was a short form proof of the change.
Instead of a blank canvass ahead, the road was crisscrossed by coyote tracks, deer hoof prints and turkey tracks. Each one heading in a different direction. Probably weren’t there at the same time; they wouldn’t have been so well defined if they’d been either the chaser or the chased. In any case, there had been quite a thoroughfare’s worth of foot traffic up there already by the break of day.
Funny how they seem to get along or at least are able to share the space. We can see that in the vast Audubon field behind our house: the coyotes over here on the left and the deer, nibbling away on the right. Each group aware of and staying well away from each other. Suddenly, enter the red fox from a side entrance to our yard. The fox is clamped down on a fuzzy, dark rabbit leg that looks nothing more than like a second joint/drumstick from a chicken. I yell at him, out of outrage -- as if that would bring the poor rabbit back. Shocked, the l’il feller drops the leg and runs for it. But then, seconds later, he realizes no one is actively chasing him, doubles back, scoops up the rabbit sandwich and is instantly out of the picture. He has correctly calibrated that this old geezer is not a threat, is too slow and too separated to bag him. Even the wildlife is opinionated around here. Whaddya expect, it’s Eastern Point.
Do you remember growing up, there was way less wildlife. Growing up in the 50s and 60s, there weren’t bevies of wild turkeys roaming the streets like Friday night teenagers in July. Coyotes were a thing from way out west, in Texas and Utah, for goodness sake, not the rotary. Raccoons were the main wild beast but they stayed out of sight mostly, except on trash pickup days and more of a pain in the butt than a call from the wilderness. But nowadays, the deer are everywhere, munching away on everything they can find. They are pretty brazen too. Sometimes, in the late afternoon turning into evening, they stand right outside your windows as if they wanted to come in. What they do want, however, is your garden, even after growing season is over. They want anything that is or was green or, in this case, not buried by snow.
The coyotes are lightly less brazen because they run pretty fast when they see or hear you coming. The turkeys don’t get too close but will stand their ground if chased, unless they are leading little ones. If there are kids involved, the moms begin clicking instructions to the young’uns, mostly getting them into safe spaces while she leads the predator astray. There are also fisher cats and weasels -- one of whom recently squeezed through a minuscule seam in the wire too kill a treasured chicken. A small but vicious predator. These days, it’s getting pretty crowded out there.
Not sure why they have all made such an appearance. Perhaps being squeezed through development into less crowed neighborhoods -- but all the neighborhoods seem to be getting visits. I remember, years back, a big, swimming buck crossed the outer harbor to the Point. It was front page news and a much discussed item in the coffee shop cliques. But nowadays, deer in the cul-de-sac doesn’t raise that many eyebrows. Maybe they were able to sneak back in under cover because everyone is so busy staring at their phones.
I have often wondered what our barnyard animals think of these wild neighbors as they watch them go by outside their fenced line? Is it like watching guy on a bike pass by in the distance? Or does it make them ache to be free?
Do they see it as a kindred spirit or turn their heads and wait for lunch to be delivered (again). Most of the four-legged beasts give a wide berth to the caged animals, mostly because of their natural fear of the donkey -- mortal enemies to coyotes and a certain knowledge by everyone else that the pigs would mangle them. Those pigs are tight, tough bruisers and I’m glad they’re on our side. They don’t make footballs out of pigskin for nothing . . .
The pigs, by the way, are having a banner winter. Their coats are shiny and thick and they seem to enjoy the cold weather way more than summer with all its flies and heat. Hamlet had an ingrown tusk removed and couldn’t be happier. He now eats in half the time without the old “tooth” sticking him in the cheek on every bite. Happy pig. I consider it one of life’s finest pleasures to be able to pat two pigs twice a day with their meals. A lot easier to pat them while they’re eating. And they give such contented grunts while being patted and rubbed. Yum and oink. Back atcha, dudes.
It just seems that forever, the story was the disappearance of wildlife everywhere. But they are back and curious and coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re not on your phone, so just look out the window.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.