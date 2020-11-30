Fishtown Local: Knee-deep in beeps

Ever been in your car amidst a torrent of sudden beeping? Beeps you’ve never heard before. Panic, confusion, searching -- you’re doing something wrong, somewhere!
But then the guy in the next car in the lot whose window is halfway rolled down like yours says: “Sorry. My car has been beeping a lot lately. Have no idea what it is.”
What a relief: It wasn’t my beep.
But it could have been. Pushy, corrective beeps are a part of our lives now, living in the future as we do. Everywhere you turn, within your house and without -- the beeps rule procedure in the daily rituals of our lives. Sitting in a chair, happily reading. Beeps sound. Is it the dryer? The microwave, the landline, the Wi-Fi modem, the TV? Try and ignore it. It rebeeps. Is the freezer door open? Check the phone charger, desktop computer charger, a battery charger or could my car be trying desperately trying to contact me? Now a second beep sounds, different from the first, a double beep dilemma. Bedlam ensues but this second beep leads to the cordless drill charger announcing the completion of its mission. But the original beep is still going, every 10 seconds now. Okay, it’s a reheated coffee in the microwave, forgotten during a phone call. The machine was reminding me: “Hey Stupid, over here!”
A machine commands, I obey, feeling forgetful and somehow diminished that it had to remind me.
We have a dishwasher that beeps out of the blue. Just single beeps but sometimes it plays whole songs in slow beeps, like ‘Happy Birthday” or the trumpet riff they play at the track before the race starts. It’s not even running, just beeping.
The dehumidifier beeps when the pan is full of the water it’s collected. The sump pump beeps when it’s tilted too far over to work. The house alarm system beeps when a battery is low or something is amiss on the panel, a door ajar or a window open.
A shrieking beep ensues when a smoke alarm is on or on low battery.
Beeps rule our lives now. It’s not just the price of technology, it’s the blueprint for a new chain of hierarchy. The device beeps -- we jump. It’s like they don’t have time for our stupidity, so hurry up and fix the problem, dude. My son’s truck beeps at him when he changes lanes on the highway without using his blinker. Just crossing the little white lines is enough. Of course, we’re trained to seat-belt up to a beep. And a beep reminds us our headlights weren’t switched off. Those are beeps we are used to.
IPhones are the worst. There’s a beep for everything. My wife’s iPhone makes six different beeps, rings, chirps or buzzes, depending on the app, the caller, the text, the email or the tweet. My flip phone just makes one -- an accusing, moaning beep that signals a low battery.
It always get action.
Our “split” heater make beeps to denote manual on/off or when it shuts off automatically. The main furnace thermostat also communicates by beep when it shifts into a new timer zone, oil is getting low or if something is wrong.
The Rennai space wall heater in my shop beeps its reminders as well. Even my digital watch can get into the act when its timer reminds me of obligations. And heaven help you when your built-in car alarm goes off because you inadvertently pressed the wrong fob button putting it Into your pocket. Just try to turn it off fast. Hah!
They’ve taken over, these pernicious beeps. But worse, we’ve been trained to jump to their every command. We drop everything to respond, search out the source and solve the problem on their schedule, not ours. Otherwise that beep is just gonna keep beeping.
Until they come and take you away.
The digital, electronic era dominates out attention spans. If you try to talk to someone wearing earphones, it is with a thinly disguised annoyance they break away from their tunes to see what you want. Or if the TV is on, it’s an annoyance for you to ask a question over even the most mundane feature -- you are breaking the electronic bubble that has formed between them and their device, even during ads. They might not even care about the content on the screen - you’ve just broken in on the continuity of their connection.
I have felt that annoyance myself when wearing earphones. “What?,” you want to demand in the middle of a favorite song. But the worst is, again, the iPhone. When a smartphone user is using, they form that crystal ball gaze as they peer into their device, religiously.
You are breaking in on that bond and the crystal ball ain’t giving up so easily. “What?,” they again demand without looking away. They don’t want to leave the warm, fuzzy confines of their virtual world to return to the mean, nasty, boring real world.
Perhaps there should be a beep for that on these devices, when you’ve been on them too long -- now get off!
But if they do that, it’ll just fade into the cacophony of existing beeps that ring our heads like models of planets in the solar system. Future beeps to look forward to might include a chip installed in your body to tell you when you are hungry or too tired or have had enough to drink -- a beep when you hafta hit the bathroom, are aroused, angry or just bored. Maybe even a beep to cover your swear words, like on TV.
Now that’s a bleeping, beeping future not too look forward to.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.