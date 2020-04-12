A pandemic can bring out some heroic behavior. It can also bring out some less-than-heroic behavior.
A recent cover story, centered on a Rockport resident’s request, suggested Gloucester shut down both bridges and bar non-residents from the island.
Picture our police force occupied by full day duty of checking licenses as cars backed up on both bridges as far as the eye could see. All to prevent being overrun by hordes of virus-spewing masses headed straight to Rockport to infect them before turning their attention to the rest of us. I dunno, at least an hour to get in? And picture all the close contact through the windows, touching your license, speaking, germs. More danger than relief there.
But there’s an even worse example afoot.
Last week, the Eastern Point Residents Association posted gate guards at the entrance — no, in the entrance, blocking one of the lanes so cars had to back up on both sides to come in or out. The guards said they were there to keep Gloucester walkers off Eastern Point for the duration of the pandemic, claiming that roving bands — hordes, even — of walkers were infecting EP houses.
I, being a hot-headed idiot, hit the roof upon being stopped. First of all, they made the traffic situation much more dangerous, blocking the road. And when the head guard gruffly confronted each car or person to bark commands, he wasn’t wearing a mask and came within six inches of my face. I told him he was too close; he only got louder and more sprayful.
By the time I posted to the Mayor’s Facebook page and called the editor, the police chief and half the board members, many Gloucesterites who had been stopped reacted. The EP Association president hadn’t known this was afoot. Neither did most of the other board members, which isn’t strange, as only one board member spent the winter here in Gloucester.
And yet here were the others, making absentee decisions based on rumors or the agenda of one board member. The old chestnut that they were afraid of an ambulance not being able to get down the street with all the walkers there was floated as part of the justification. It always is.
However, this writer has witnessed the increase in walkers on the Point and wants to report how well-behaved, polite and responsible they have been. Everyone is too paranoid to get close, just as you and I are. The houses are way back from the road, so how do they get infected? No one is walking on their lawns. Plus, Gloucesterites need and deserve a release. Walking to the breakwater and back is a city tradition, briskly and minding your own business. So the reports of bands of infectors is bumpkish.
One resident reacted: “Evidently, some do not understand what is really happening in our world. While this is a time of social distancing, it is also a time for all of us to become human again and love thy neighbor whether it be on the Point or off the Point ... seriously disappointed in some!” Another: “The connection all Gloucester folks feel with the sea and our island has been an equalizer — the fishermen, the yachtsmen, the Cape Ann community at large, has a history of working together, sometimes in life and death circumstances. This is not the time to build a wall within our community.”
A former mayor: “Here we go again. Mass. Audubon is not a private club. Niles Pond is a Massachusetts Great Pond, belonging to all; the lighthouse and breakwater belong to the United States citizens. It makes little sense especially when all of us — every one — are working together. A. Piatt Andrew would vomit in his grave if he heard this were happening.”
So many residents of EP and East Gloucester complained that the order was rescinded by nightfall, pending a “special meeting.’ But it begs the question: the EP Residents Association is brandishing powers that it does not have. The original Eastern Point Company, which owned and sold off all the original lot, had the power to “make and enforce regulations concerning the roads.” But that was established in the 19th century and by 1923, the EP Company was disbanded, its assets being sold off. For 35 years, there was no organization until the 1950s when the EP Road Fund Association was formed to plow and pave the roads. It was not the successor organization to the EP Company, had a different purpose and didn’t throw its weight around so messily. When I was president and road guy for 20 years, the ’80s and ’90s, the gate guard — Dan Ruberti — was there as a visual deterrent, only. Later, when legal pushes turned into shoves, three different high-powered lawyers - (two Boston, one local) produced legal research to show the powers that didn’t belong to the EP Association.
However, as each new board comes along, they begin trying to brandish powers they don’t have. EP Assoc. does not own any of the roads. The “police force” is just hired private security. Their power is more bluff than statutory, as expensive — but forgotten — legal research has proved. This incident dovetails with past talk of installing a security gate and key card system on the entrance of EP, keeping everyone out. This has been talked of for 10 years or more, but most residents of EP — and me! —are dead set against it. But that might not stop the proposal from gaining speed. Most people — on and off the Point — have been buffaloed by the Association pushing its weight around. Sure, shut off the Lighthouse parking lot when it’s too full, but Eastern Point is part of Gloucester. So cut it out!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
