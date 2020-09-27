Lurch right, lurch left, is that all we’re going to do?
If the country is lucky enough to rid ourselves of this Donald Trump ride down the coal sluice of right wing deny-it-all incompetence and knee-capping the traditional systems of democracy, and the Democrats actually attain power — please, please, please, don’t let us lurch back to the hard left. Just because they can — if they can — the winners of the 2020 election should govern from the left-middle or the middle. America must get off this “sine wave” government pattern. Hopefully, if Biden prevails, he will do just that and not be driven by hard-left AOC progressives into areas that will polarize the country as much as we have just been polarized.
However, that proposition might be impossible to achieve if and when the GOP ram its third Supreme Court justice through the system. They are full ramming speed ahead and intent on upsetting whatever semblance of American identity we have left. The world is roaring with laughter at us. It is a nervous laughter of ridicule and fear echoing around the world. America the Beauti-full-of-itself seems intent on serving its Russian master, Mr. Putin — and, like Russia, securing its ruling oligarch class into permanent right-wing power. And does the right of the voting aisle care? Not a whit if they can get their judges. (Three judges, without even winning the popular vote.) They can also laugh at the less fortunate, the crippled, the COVID-19 victims, the FBI, the State Department, the CDC, Congress, the health industry, Black lives, uppity women, immigrants, the poor — it’s a right-wing paradise with more of it to come if Trump succeeds in suppressing the vote, intimidating the voters on site, in slowing the mail, in smearing, and lying, lying, lying at every single turn while exacting revenge, revenge, revenge at anyone who questions or crosses him. Might makes right and the right takes mightily. Kill affordable healthcare while you’re at it. And Nero style, fiddle and diddle while the pandemic shakes out all the old people and the stock market goes through the roof. The GOP wants to return us to the all-powerful days of the health insurance industry not honoring pre-existing conditions and the rise of financial and medical insecurity. That’s what the right calls “a health plan” — just hold your breath and hope you don’t get sick.
All the while, we lurch still down the tracks on the Climate Change-is-a-Hoax Express, driven by a mad, out-of-control engineer that his own extreme party is too scared to question. Xi and Putin don’t allow any variation on their absolute rule and Trump yearns for similar powers. It just can’t get much worse, unless you throw in a few hurricanes, a depression and a pandemic. Cover up everything, do more lying and even more lurching to the right to pander, pander, pander.
But if the Dems are clever enough to hold all of this lying, lurching and ramming to account and win in November, despite Trump’s henchmen and party enforcers, his militias and ballot monitors, lawyers, fixers, National Guard shock troops and Fox News “Alternative Facts” puppets, well then: Hoorah! But it can’t be met with a complete 180 out to left-fieldsville. The hurts will fester and scab but the longer term revenge should be served cold. Just returning to sanity and respect for our past and our allies and our opponents is pay-back enough and, especially, just being rid of Trump.
But can that happen? Joe Biden has to win first and the Senate needs to similarly flip — both of which are possible. But how are they not going to want hot revenge after this Merrick Garland/RBG double-reverse justice ploy. McConnell, Graham, Gaetz, et al., make it so hard not to want to strike back — do they really not care about the payback? Sigh . . . obviously not. They are going to ensure another sine wave turn in the other direction. Memories are so short. People parrot Trump’s lies word for word- - right out of the rallies — just like Stalin, Putin, and Xi’s words are parroted by their mesmerized troops. The right doesn’t give a whit about Russia sneaking up from behind — they care about staying in absolute power. Would they care if Trump uses his three new Supreme Court justices to throw the election in his favor, right or wrong? Actually, Trump came right out and said that was exactly his plan the other day, on video, in an interview. No shame from any of the Dictators’ Club.
It’s too much to hope that the barking dogs from the GOP would realize that America could be best served by moderation of some degree. Give the other side a chance to not form their own slippery slide to the hard left. We don’t need that. Someday it will just yield another lurch to the right. We don’t need leaders pulling the wool over the peoples’ eyes in either direction. It’s time to be Americans again, not the United States of Red or Blue.
Like climate change, do we always have to wait until it’s too late? Putin has never been as happy as he is today. And thanks, Moscow Mitch for ensuring America hates itself. You and Donnie have made Vladmir very happy.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.