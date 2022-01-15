It’s as local as it gets when someone you’ve known your entire life passes away. It’s almost like a way of life is also passing before you -- all of us.
This column is an ode to a lovely person who has graced Gloucester since the 1930s. Lila Monell, 92, recently moved on to a better place. She was such a gentle and happy soul, as evidenced by her four graceful, intelligent and popular kids, Alexander, Stephen, Marcus and Francina, who all continue to carry on her ideals, skills and sensibilities here in Gloucester.
For the last few decades, Lila seemed to exemplify an old Gloucester tradition but also a newer Gloucester tradition of living one’s life but adding as much as possible to an artistic, humanistic, live-and-let-live lifestyle and community. Exemplified by Peter Anastas, Vincent Ferrini and her close friends Dotty Brown and Sarah Robbins -- they were all rabid Gloucester traditionalists but in their own way. And an artist she was: a sculptor, a published poet and a photographer, furniture designer and maker. She was both a Monell -- wife of influential architect Donald Monell, designer of the Sawyer main library, the Cape Ann Museum and many, many city residences - as well as a Swift. Yes, the premium bacon and meat folks.
But Lila lived at a pace that was so relaxed and yet, at the same time, energetic. She was always up to something clever but at her own speed and time. She had a throaty, low-toned voice that was so soothing and reassuring and she loved to both challenge young folks while at the same time encouraging them. When I first moved to Gloucester full time in the snowy winter of 1973, living in the legendary, leaky Chicken Shack with only an oil drum stove for heat and no running water, Lila wanted to encourage me to keep writing while working as a playwright just out of college by inviting me to use the family house to take showers. When Rockport schools hired me to be their middle school theater director, she couldn’t have been more encouraging. I can still remember the Shack phone ringing the day she called to tell me about a litter of fuzzy puppies she knew, one of which just had to be mine to keep me company. She had already picked out a shaggy black cutie named Spoonie that became my first dog.
But Lila was part of a different ethic than most. She had land but refused to develop. To her, nature and separation were prime jewels. She relished being outdoors when not in her photography lab or pounding away at her metal sculptures.
They lived simply but sufficiently, abjuring luxuries and self-pampering. Her personal art and her bevies of animals framed her low-key happiness. She didn’t sell it, she lived it. Lila was never ruled by other peoples’ opinions. She was referred to often as the Bird Lady because she would take in rescues. In particular, there were two rescue domesticated turkeys she kept that were hilarious. A huge male and his lovely wife would wander around the neighborhood. You would see them in the street, just strolling along. One time, the male came all the way down our driveway, as if they were looking for Lila. He just passed right on through, keeping to his business. He seemed like his spindly legs could barely hold him up, but they did. When it was brought up, Lila would crack the slyest of smiles and pat the bird on the head, affectionately. He was her favorite boy in bird land, which included chickens, ducks, geese and guinea foul, sometimes caged, sometimes free.
Lila lived a great life because she kept it that way. Her passing is, in a big way, symbolic of the passing of an era in Gloucester. She lived on island time, not wound up by media, money or modernity. She’d rather sit with her mynah bird, gazing out to the fair forest beyond than hobnob at cocktail parties, though she could handle that with ease and charm. She was a great mentor and roll model to all. She died with a smile on her face, as I hope to.
Lila has picked up her skirts and stepped across. The world is now a lesser place.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.