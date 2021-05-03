This writer feels he should make an apology to my Gloucester readers, now that things have become clearer.
In this space, I have ranted and raved several times about the Cape Ann Museum Annex construction on the lower extension being nothing short of unattractive, inappropriate industrial architecture set in the gateway of our city. I had railed against the decision to clad the Poplar Street side with paneling while leaving the corrugated aluminum side the side that everyone drives by, every day as basically, a disrespectful “mooning” of passing city drivers.
But now that Sam Park has declared his newly expanded Gloucester Crossing the new gateway of Gloucester, I realize that the Cape Ann Museum Annex was built to fit right in to the new urban sprawl that has taken over our collective gateway. The museum is sort of a warm-up to what is coming, right up the street. It’s now the rule, not the exception. And sorry, but those art banners are like putting lipstick on a pig. A good try, but the three sides of corrugated aluminum still outshine the lipstick.
And this building displaced the mysterious, bucolic, rural quarter that was there, fully treed and empty alongside the historic Babson House, White Ellery-House and its two attendant empty fields. But they seemed to have taken the architectural signal from their down-the-street neighbor, the DPW, not the adjacent White-Ellery House or the Babson House. Not sure the clear-cutting of every tree was the best design planning -- nothing is hidden. While they have done a nice roof replacement on the Babson House, there is no view of it that doesn’t include the Aluminum Annex -- unlike the Fitz Hugh Lane painting of the Babson House pictured on the first banner. Please note that this project was initiated by the formerly titled Cape Ann Historical Society that became the CA Museum. Try and remember, this is the Historical Society that is built along and around the Davis House on Pleasant Street, an ancient and authentic -- did I mention beautiful -- early Gloucester dwelling.
But there is nothing historical about what’s on the extension. They might have considered something more in the barn category or even in a modified, enlarged Davis House design.
But where did the light industrial motif come up? In a board meeting? Possibly, since the impetus for the structure was to house the gift of a big donor’s personal art collection. But it shines light on board decisions because most of the time, the impression is that the self-satisfied psychology of boards is that they don’t do things that are necessarily in the best interests of the community, they do things for the good of the board, including their relations with other board members, their gifts and their legacy. Money still talks. Often, they are ideas driven by architects blowing up images of sugarplums that can become the driving force behind an expansion. And when there are conflicts to a “noble idea,” it becomes kind of an “us vs. them” psychology with detractors, as was seen with Fuller School, the new elementary school plan or the library replacement. Back more than 20 years ago, a local board made up its mind to treat Niles Pond with Roundup to kill phragmites to improve views across the pond. It became an epic tussle, involving several abutters and area neighbors who felt the science had questioned the safety of the chemical, which was possibly dangerous. Many thousands of dollars were spent by this board on quashing the dissent but it seemed it wasn’t about the possible toxicity, it was the “how dare they?” nature of the battle. It was all about the views. But eventually, elsewhere, Monsanto had to pay huge court-ordered damages for Roundup, considering it toxic, environmentally damaging and carcinogenic. That board is long gone, but, of course, there is a new one with no memory of the issue and pretty confident of its infallibility. Kind of like just about every board.
Oh well, now we have a new entrance to Gloucester, sprawling all over itself as you come up to the top rotary. It’s a district and now that the Museum building is part of the design scheme, Mr. Park might consider changing the name from Gloucester Crossing to Gloucester Double Crossing.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.