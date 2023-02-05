In Gloucester this year, the sailor kids start clapping when someone says “Here comes The Fuzz!” They don’t run away — they run toward our suddenly furry-faced police pals.
They are The Fuzz, alright, as 27 officers ponied up $100 each for the right to grow a beard on the job in order to donate the proceeds to a good cause as every year. In 2023, the cause they chose was SailGHS, the self-funded Gloucester High Sailing team, to the tune of $2,700! Hoorah for the men in blue! Thanks for your incredible support. We will spend it wisely and stingily.
The chief has allowed the beards to happen for just a couple of months — but long enough for the team and the furry heroes to shoot a group picture together when the team takes to the docks in mid-March. SailGHS begins practicing earlier than any other Massachusetts team and this year, there’ll be some extra warmth and oomph in the kids’ steps with this gesture backing them.
Everyone connected to the team works for free but expenses for boat gas, repairs, insurance(!), sails, hardware, race training, transportion to meets, required league dues, and dry suits have all skyrocketed.
Meanwhile, the kids have been on a hot streak for four years, so the police timing couldn’t be better. The downside of going 36-6 in league contests — including playoffs — over the last four years is that when the Massachusetts Bay League changed a rule that said teams didn’t have to race all the teams in their division, all three other neighboring North Shore teams — Manchester, Landmark and Pingree — didn’t want to put us on their schedules. Ha! So while we’ll have to travel further afield, we look at that as a “sweeping” achievement.
Meanwhile, the policemen’s “Grow a Beard” generosity has spawned another goal for the kid racers. They want to take a smidgeon of the money to stage a Gloucester 400+ Regatta this summer in honor of the role sailing has played in Gloucester in that 400 years. They want to stage a four-way Cape Ann battle between Rockport, Annisquam, Manchester and SailGHS to crown a champion of the 400+. The kids want to organize it all and hold the event out in Gloucester Harbor in the zone near Stacy Boulevard on Aug. 26, the Saturday before Labor Day weekend. It will be a fleet racing contest, not the team racing that we do in the league that has proved so successful for SailGHS. That will level the playing field. We’re also hoping Eastern Point Yacht Club can join the meet and make it a five-way.
The 300th celebration, back in 1923, featured a boatload of sail racing including giant fishing schooners such as the original Blue Nose and the local hero Henry Ford (partially owned by my grandparents, Jake and Pauline “Bubby” Raymond), skippered by the legendary Clayton Morrisey. Those contests were the NFL of their day with the whole town participating, betting, cheering, back slapping, celebrating the good guys and cursing the bad guys. These events were a huge part of that anniversary and inspired the kids to push for our own contest. More to come on this 400th project. One excited student pointed out that someday, they might be part of anniversary history that other kids would emulate.
The Gloucester police have used the money from this amazing program to support good causes from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute research to the Fishcrate Run and more. Talk about supporting their community. We are so appreciative that they would even consider us and can’t wait to take that group picture to put in our trophy case. We love the metal ones, but we like the fuzzy ones even better.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.