Keeping barnyard animals is an ongoing battle of personalities, quirks, pecking order and feelings — theirs and mine.
Sometimes these battles come down to pure psychological warfare. They play games, I try to out-think and out-flank them but things don’t always go my way.
One such caper is the Battle of the Water Pooper. It hasn’t gone well for nearly a year in which this bumbling farmer has been locked in a mental struggle with a foursome of laying hens and their guardian rooster. This column continually rants and raves about rooster behavior so it's about time the hens took their star turn, even if for the wrong reasons.
A chicken waterer is a practical and logical invention that uses gravity and the adhesive properties of water to flow out to the drinking part from the storage part.
It is completely mechanical, no electricity involved. The storage part towers above the drinking part and holds quite a good bit. The water is held in the inside, but won’t all run out at once with a clever lip that creates enough of a seal to just replace what is being drunk. It isn't too dissimilar from the S-loop in your toilet which keeps those flows manageable, too.
What’s not logical, clever or manageable, however, is when a precocious chicken decides to roost atop the storage part and yes, lets nature take its course — especially right after breakfast.
Gravity again takes over and down come the little horrifying rivulets of goo. At first, the damage is limited but throughout the morning, other chickens see her leave, then hop up and take their turn.
Like a bunch of attendees in the morning of a meatpacking convention they line up, eventually succeeding in fouling the clean water in the drinking lip. They won’t go on the ground, mind you. They insist on holding it until it’s their turn on the waterer. Chickens gotta roost, right?
By afternoon, the device is streaked and covered and the water so brown that none of them will touch it. It’s natural selection in reverse — “I’m not drinking’ that! Hey, farmer, what else we got to drink?” And every day, I have to dump out the entire draining lip of water, usually twice to flush it clean. So a waterer with a supply that lasts two weeks has to be refilled every four days with all that flushing and dumping.
A slippery plastic bag tied over the top — so the hen would ignominiously slide off — only worked for a day. After the poop dried from the first sliding hen, the next ones could stay on.
They could poop up the water while tearing the dried bag with their claws. Other, more substantial bags followed but the hens didn’t slide off. Metal bowls took their turn covering the top but they came crashing down, sometimes dragging the entire waterer over with them — with all the water running out. A coat of petroleum jelly to make the birds slide just washed into the water when it rained, so again, they wouldn’t drink. An upside-down feed bucket worked for about 10 minutes before they solved it.
And each time, this intrepid, determined fool would prematurely rub his hands together, thinking the solution was at hand, but until last week it was Chickens 20, Gordo 0. They were getting bolder and I was getting frantic.
But then, aha! An old broken feeder, found in the back of the shed, offered a solution. It wouldn’t stay on the chicken roosting spot on top, but if tied to the top of the cage, it would swing right over the bomb-dropping zone. A chicken would try and hop up and would bump the suspended feeder off the top. But then it would swing back like a pendulum and bump the chicken off. Picture me, hopping gleefully around, laughing madly. Then the next in line tried it, with a chicken look that said " the other one was an idiot, watch this.” But Ha! They all tried, they all failed. Finally,
I set the pendulum length so it sat almost right on the waterer to tamp down the temptation. They stopped.
So that’s where we stand today. It’s been two weeks with nary a drop of poopy water in sight. I don’t know what they’ll do next to test me, but you can sure it’ll be something suitably bizarre. That’s what animals do ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.