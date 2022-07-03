Tucked under one wing of the lop-sided doughnut that is Cape Ann is the insane illogic of Annisquam. It is a totally unique “one-off” that graces our back door and basically pushes its influence all the way through to Gloucester Harbor.
A recent occasion to transit from the Gloucester side of things — along the Back Shore, Good Harbor, Long and Cape Hedge beaches — brought our boat around the mighty unforgiving stretch of pure wilderness that is Thacher Island — with the dreaded Londoner standing guard over the narrow passage around to Rockport. The Londoner, a single unlit iron spindle, is the only marker to keep you off the treacherous ledge that stands off the island, invisible at night.
It is very hypnotic — you can’t take your eyes off the waves breaking over the reef — but totally threatening. But then, once around, the mythic looking Salvages (both of them) form one side of the channel while the forbidding bones of Thacher hold down the other side.
A short zig-zig gets one through the submerged boomerang-shaped breakwater obstacle course — never completed, so doubly dangerous, invisible at high tides. Then a slow steam past Rockport, Sandy Bay, Andrews Point and, of course Halibut Point, brings you even closer to the final sprint toward Annisquam.
Annisquam is where the world of sand meets the world of mud. The tide is funneled toward it, sweeping around the corner of Ipswich Bay, rampaging along Crane and Wingaersheek beaches, and is rammed into the Annisquam River at a very high rate of compression.
It rules everything in the bight and the river. The Annisquam Yacht Club is truly the Miracle in the Mud. How can it remain where it is? It is built on rock pilings which function as feet to keep the club out of the flood at all tides. Low tide drains its corner entirely — with everything surrounded by mud. A very long walkway transcends the muddy approach so effortlessly, it is easy to take for granted its fragile location. At high tide, the water comes awfully close to the porch but somehow doesn’t lift the whole building off its feet and carry it down river or worse, out to sea. Two years ago, in a microburst squall at high tide called Hell’s Half Hour, it almost did.
To be on a mooring in the AYC anchorage in an incoming tide is like a combination of a Manhattan high speed commute, the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Battle of Waterloo. A wise soul warned not to believe my lying eyes when I made the mooring pickup.
Don’t do it the regular way, he said, of shooting into the wind to slow down and make the pickup, as you do everywhere else. No, just parallel the other parked boats in the tide. Whatever they do, you do. I did and it worked, even with the wind coming from behind us (!?).
But that left us was parked in the “crazy zone” where the boats behind us were pointing the opposite of our group; with four other groups pointed in completely separate directions. Hour after hour the groups of boats pointed differently from us — which doesn’t happen normally.
As the tide reached its zenith and began to go out, all the groups adopted new angles or became new groups. Some, like us, were spinning around and around as the tide changed. First wind direction would rule, then the breeze lessened and the tide took back over.
Each change produced a lurch back in the other direction. It was enough to make you dizzy, but at least we were spinning with our group.
The beach side of the Annisquam River is all sand (Wingaersheek) while across the channel, the land side along Washington Street is all mud. It feels like that is the reason the entire ecosystem can exist but I couldn’t back that up. If it was all sand, perhaps it would wash away in the outrageous tidal speeds. Perhaps Goose Cove and the road itself couldn’t exist if it were all sand and not mud there. Plus, there are five outlets (drainpipes) hitting AYC at once from different directions: the river from Ipswich Bay, the river from the Gloucester end, Goose Cove, the Little River, and the channel under the Annisquam footbridge called Lobster Cove. Each one exerts a different influence on the little anchorage. Plus, when this is all filling or draining, it feels like your boat is doing 4 to 5 knots while sitting on the mooring. In a 6-hour tide each way, you can log over 20 miles in one direction, then 20 miles in the other, all while not moving. If only life were that way.
To add to the insanity of the tide show is the passing boat show, the caravan that parades from Fishtown to Annisquam (and back) in full tilt mode over the weekends. The beach side is a parking lot for many but the bay is also the route to Crane’s. They come and go, sometimes getting in each other’s way, mostly just missing. Most of the boats, humorously, have the same husband or boyfriend driving and the similar slightly bored wife or girlfriend sitting all alone in the back, with not much to do. Hand over that wheel, Cap! Driving is the cure for boredom.
All of this eventfulness is almost impossible to see from a car. You look across and it all looks serene and normal. But to those out on the water, it is truly the Miracle in the Mud, doing its thing.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.