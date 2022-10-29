Reading the New York Times every day is like drawing water from a huge well, including buckets and buckets of names, from around the world.
Throughout the year, this enquiring reader peels his eye and plucks out the outstanding ones, sometimes matched to their professions.
For example, Yung Sun is a Chinese university professor specializing in the Big Bang theory.
British parliament member Chris Pincher recently resigned in disgrace for making an unwanted pass at a government subordinate — which was the last straw for conservatives voting on the previous Boris Johnson government. And speaking of his fallen government, Johnson's minister of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office was Mr. James Cleverly. So much that he just was hired by the new prime minister.
The Premiere League features a star soccer player named Max Boot. Federal Judge Jon S. Tigar of Oakland, California, recently threw out Trump's changes lessening protections under the Endangered Species Act. Hear him roar. The newly installed head of Boston Public Schools is Mary Skipper. Hope she won’t be known as The Merry Skipper of school, like the rest of them.
Meanwhile, I read of the exploits of George Springer, a medal-winning Olympic sprinter. Chortled at the mention of Joseph Haaland — manager of a popular Philly comedy club.
Les Snead obviously makes too much to qualify for welfare. This was for real, a Pete Sadoe who, surprisingly, had nothing to do with food.
Charles Herbster is a dispensary weed king from Washington State. Danielle Breezy is an ABC weather lady from Nashville, joining NBC’s Dylan Drier in that profession. And, Victor Shh is an appropriately named specialist in elite China politics and finance at UC, San Diego. When Charles Manship married Lisa Brink, she became Lisa Brink-Manship.
Mike King, the WBZ traffic guy, must have relatives who were once royalty. Yes, Mike King ... oh yes, don’t forget his sister Lee King. Hope she doesn’t own a boat.
Grey Bluestein covers Democratic politics in Georgia. (Perhaps he should more aptly cover Civil War history). And, of course, Sharon Allred is an officer of the Texas Republic party.
South Korea’s new President, Mr. Yoon, is investigating the former President, Mr. Moon, for possible financial improprieties.
So, will Moon swoon soon when Yoon calls the tune before next June? Please stay tuned ...
And staying international here: in Graz, Austria, there is an infrastructure official named Samuel Okin, so he’s Sam Okin, Graz. No wonder he’s so jolly. Ha!
Mao Ning is one of the chief foreign spokesmen in China for policy. I wonder if he’s married to a woman named Eve?
Dusty Rhodes, was a New York Giants star pitcher in 1954 before the team moved the team to San Fransisco.
And how about Ms. Kim Paul Seaveley. That’s me when I’m shopping. And how about Xi’s chief Chinese economic adviser Liu He. Say it twice and you have the Kingsmen’s greatest hit from 1965.
What’s in a name? Well, I-4,C-2, in Gloucester, equals I foresee too big a building going to be built there. Why not compromise and build it half as big with a theater size that can sustain its ticket sales on a regular basis? Then, I,4-C a more workable proposal.
Reminds me of a joke I heard recently. A 90-year-old couple go into see the doctor. The wife, Helen, goes into the doctor's office first while the husband George waits in the waiting room. After about 5 minutes the wife calls out to the husband, "George, the doctor wants to know if we have intercourse." George thinks for a second and then shouts back, "No Helen, Blue Cross.”
Finally, Lady Astor once remarked to Winston Churchill at a dinner party, “Winston, if you were my husband, I would poison your coffee!” Winston replied, “Madam, if I were you husband, I would drink it!” Lady Astor looked Churchill and said, “Sir, you are drunk!” He replied, “And Madam, you are ugly. At least in the morning, I’ll be sober.”
’Til next time ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.