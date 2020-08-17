These troubled times often lead one to think everything is going to the dogs. In my case, it’s the birds. They don’t seem to have slowed or changed their lifestyles one flap. We’ve been impressed with the barn swallows, inspired by ducks, turkeys and schooled by the strange behaviors of chickens in a pen-demic.
But one of the most interesting, versatile bird species of them all is hiding right out there in plain sight, in almost every corner of the harbor, inner and outer. It is the sleek, jet black, clever cormorant. This bird does it all — it has so many looks. First, it is positively prehistoric looking when it opens its wings on land. Cormorants have that pterodactyl wing look, especially when drying its hardworking wings. Sometimes, you can see them lounging away on city moorings in the outer harbor — but if you get too close, they will fly away. They don’t care much for human company. They tend to scram. And when they do, they are nature’s cruise missile. They launch themselves, flapping their wings and running along the water to get speed. They don’t need much in the way of altitude, however, and scream along right over the water’s surface. You won’t see them way up in the sky; that’s not their turf. But they change their profiles to the sleek, efficient, missile-like bodies you would recognize as they flash past your boat (from a distance).
But what other birds do you know perform The Big Four? They fly, walk on land, swim (or run) along the surface and also swim long distances under water. Get near a cormorant in the water, and they will immediately disappear. They give that classic Daffy Duck panic look and they become submariners, vanished with barely a trace. But then, following a surprisingly long interval, they pop up half a football field away, gasping, looking every which way. They have that totally flustered look whenever people get near them. When a bunch of them are on a dock, they dart back and forth as you pass by, first as a collective wave — in forward then reverse, but then it’s every bird for himself as they bump and collide in a panic-driven indecision, like a bunch of overwrought French waiters. Finally, each will run to the edge and launch themselves over the water to get away from the threat. There is some humor in the seriousness they exhibit in their escape. Most of them will fly completely out of sight with their instant low-level rocket speed.
But cormorants are pretty well behaved as a group. They will never sneak up on your sandwich or fish catch, like seagulls. They won’t menace you as a swan or goose might do in search of food. They never would fly in your face like the birds of the barn or peck at your shin or finger as a chicken does. Wild turkeys might peck at their reflection in your car door, but a cormorant won’t. They are on their own and take their work very seriously. To watch a cormorant fishing is fun as they dive straight down, make the catch and then swim under water to safeguard it. Often, cormorants in the region can tip off a cache of fish or something far bigger. Two Sundays ago, at least a mile off the breakwater, some cormorants were criss-crossing above, while a few sat floating in the same patch of water below as we sailed by, thinking nothing of it. Suddenly, a geyser erupted near them — a blowhole spout! I yelled, heads turned and another spout — at half the distance — shot up like an oil well. Woo hoo, we were in the money, we thought. But the cormorants had shifted to the other side of our boat from where we saw it — they knew best where the fish were. And lo and behold, the beast broke the surface, crossing in front of us and displaying its mammoth humpback — bigger than our nearly 40 foot boat length. What a thrill! But nothing compared to what happened next. I rotated the boat up 90 degrees to get a perfect parallel viewing angle in case his back surfaced again but forget that! About 30 feet only from our port side, the whale jumped completely out of the water — 100% of his body in the air — rolled to starboard and crashed back down into the sea with a huge splash like the Pacific Life Insurance ads. His incredibly large fluke tail gave a resounding slap as he vanished below for good. Two cormorants floated well off to the side as if to say “we told you so” then dove for a fish. Never saw him again, but all four of us were staring straight at him during the jump. No one missed it, thank goodness, because they never would have believed it. I think the big guy was just playing with us — showing off.
To the cormorants, it was just another day at the office. Nice work if you can get it.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.