Out in the barnyard, there has been great churn. A new resident can, might, will get some other tails in a twist. Especially if they belong to the other animals.
When they were 19 souls – under control, munching away in their spread-out, scratchy sort of livestock way — they had a certain brand of co-operation.
The hens gave the roosters plenty of deference in their pens, while the free-range roosters were very respectful (if not wary) of the big animals, Mr. Goat and the two assertive pigs, Iggy and Hamlet.
Each knew where and when to venture their eating efforts without encroaching on someone higher up on the pecking order. If this admiring farmer spread their chow in a wide, far-flung arc out in the hinterlands of the pen, everyone seemed able to make it work. The weakest member could work the outsides while the big guys played the inside game. It’s a game over in minutes, however, because if they snooze, they lose. Their limited but sufficient area of breakfast or dinner would disappear in a New York second if they dithered or sparred. But the 19 mostly made the spacing work, twice a day. Ahh, the good old days ...
But then we added another rescue goat, S’More, a couple of weeks ago to the menagerie. We hoped he would just merge into the team and keep our older, huge goat Beau company in his dotage.
But, suffice it to say, insanity at the flock level has broken out at the number 20. Madness, disorganization, tyranny, bullying, braying, stomping, bleating, scratching, grunting, kicking, biting and many levels of howling have taken over. and that’s just me, trying to get in the pen to feed these newly-minted maniacs.
Now getting through the pen door is akin to an NFL quarterback being sacked behind the line of scrimmage. They rush, they mob, storm – claw, climb and cling to my body as the grain and hay are brought into the pen. Airborne roosters stream by me at head level, as I duck. Mayhem has taken over – all for the addition of one new member who shyly waits his turn anyway. But everyone else now rushes to get all the food from everyone else. Hens jump up to get into the feeding bucket where the different grain containers are carried. A goat’s head bumps my hip as if to say, “Hurry up, stupid!”
What used to be a relatively quiet session, dominated by the sound of chewing and satisfied pig grunting, is now a melange of screaming, colliding, butting, stealing, shrieking and stamping.
No one wants to miss out, but they keep leaving their pile to go after the stash next to them, only to have their original portion obliterated. The pigs now seem to live up to their reputation of bottomless capacity and race around, vacuuming up the pellets. It’s every beast for themselves and good luck to the slow. The big goat is no longer content with his own pile – he wants all the piles.
One of the older roosters rides around the scrum on the big goat’s back as he slices through the flapping flock. He swoops down onto a pocket of pellets in an apocalyptic sprawl reminiscent of a crashing helicopter in a Vietnam-era battle. He makes a very un-chickenlike blood-curdling screech as he crashes clumsily onto the pile. Three others dash in to snatch his stash.
Not sure why all this chaos, uncontrolled panic, greed and food lust have taken over the flock with the addition of just one new member, who isn’t even pushy? Everyone was getting along so well before ,and this new guy is very unassuming, unaggressive and shy, unlike many goats I have known. In general, animal attitudes have shifted entirely. Why do the capital animals (the four big guys) now suddenly feel they have to open every latch, pin and hook-n-eye holding every door and gate into the other pens? They now spend hours trying to jimmy them open with their snouts or body weight. They never did that before. But this week, a back door got opened which allowed the chicken flocks to mix – a big no-no, as war broke out, with rooster raids and hen sex assaults and violence. One flock guardian rooster was roughed up, too, trying to defend his ladies, as is his job. It was a sorry state of affairs. It used to be so quiet out there.
Strangely, out of the blue, the laying hens also picked this week to begin laying eggs again. They had stopped before Thanksgiving but started up again when the new dude entered the picture. Suddenly, there were 12 new eggs in the nesting box. Go figure. It’s a mixed-up winter: a mix-up of rooster rescue farm (10) and animal mental health clinic. The inmates have definitely taken over the asylum.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.