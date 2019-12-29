Fishtown Local: Nice and naughty

Hoorah, the year is almost over. We made it through another one, T-rump, Vlad, Rudy, Xi(whiz) and all.
Next year is bound to be a freakin’ laugh riot from beginning to end, and not necessarily the funny kind of laughter, either.
So you’d better enjoy the rest of this one while you can.
The year 2019 saw a bunch of wacky changes but also some good ones. We got a Starbucks — is that a good change or a wacky one?
I keep going back and forth on the merits. The 400th Committee kicked off its organizational activities, collected opinions, started plotting and put on a history presentation that was first rate as a kickoff. Talk about starting early — four years. They could have been a good role model for the school building committee, non? Lots of options the 400th will have time to explore. Good leadership.
2019 didn’t see a raft of super-successful Fishtown sports teams but we are ready to regain all of our championship perches this coming year. The Pats more than made up for it to start the year off. Essex built a new brewpub. The cable station moved downtown to Pleasant Street, while the Pleasant Street Cafe closed. Latitude 43 merged with its smaller Minglewood self. But Pier 23 at the second light at Bass Avenue closed. Trio Restaurant debuted with a spectacular chewy crust pizza but then sold to a new owner with the same menu and a new name (not available at press time). The Last Stop changed hands in East Gloucester, but not philosophy.
The Gloucester Stage Company socked ‘em and rocked ‘em all year long with hit after hit, except my fave play was a Never Dark preview reading of Ken Riaf’s history-fantasy play “Think of Me Tuesday,” a truly inside-out plot centering on how and what happened when Dan Ruberti actually became mayor of Gloucester. A must-ticket for everyone — not just the theater crowd — when they stage it next summer. His Simon Geller “My Station In Life” play won for best actor in 2019 in the Independent Theater Awards for GSC. Only Charles Nazarian with his incredible multiple set of classical, chamber and choral concerts at the Middle Street Meetinghouse (U/U church house) could claim an equal lineup. He balanced it with 10 weekly outdoor jazz, rock and folk concerts of local and regional musical fame and infamy, the proceeds all benefiting 10 different charities and causes.
On the Nice side, Cape Ann Museum broke its own records with more than 24,000 visitors this year and staged a staggeringly work-intensive collection of Winslow Homer with works and visitors from all over the world. To have the large displays of Homers and the Lanes only a floor apart was sublime. A floor apart and an ocean the same. That ocean was right at the foot of the museum, down the street, waiting for the next superstar. But on the Naughty side, the museum appears to have given Gloucester short shrift on the aesthetics of their new art extension warehouse. After clear-cutting their lots and those of the Babson House of every standing tree, the wonderful, shady, mysterious ambiance of the historic complex - which includes the White-Ellery House, now more resembles the light industry look of Kettle Cove Industrial park. The corrugated aluminum shipping container-style building along the extension puts its ugliest side toward the city drivers. They wrapped the opposite front entrance side in a more eye-soothing wood paneling, but clearly, the highway side is giving Gloucester a bad moon on the rise. Doesn’t look much like the drawings made it look. Perhaps they could cover it with copies of Fitz Hugh Lane paintings? Or Botticelli?
2019 saw Zeke’s Cafe holding down its Best Burger crown in the lunch derby, while the No, 2 prize went to Zeke’s nuked in the microwave the next day — it is that good. Next is The Willows burger. Lone Gull still holds down Best Cup ‘o Coffee in this humble coffee-addled mind.
In the barnyard, we lost two roosters — one to a coyote pack and one to a hawk- - both times they were acting stupidly and living dangerously, electing to fly out of their open pen in front of the hunters while not being so good at flying back. Duuuh.
Life stayed consistent down here as we had two chicks make it to adulthood to replace them. Sunrise, sunset . . .
Out on the water, this Gordo Writerguy is on a pace to break his calendar year record of 353 days sailing, hoping to make 356. (Note: My perfect year of 365 days was February ‘95 to February ‘96). Stay tuned. It will all depend on the wind and the weather today and tomorrow as to whether that last hurdle can be cleared. That would give me a whopping 9695 total days since 1987 on my quest for 10,000, the ultimate stupid pet trick. There’s 304 to go to get to 10 grand . . . gasp. But I’ll probably keep going after that. Sigh . . .
But that’s all drib-drab for 2020, a whole election way. By this time next year, the Russians might be occupying the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge, Route 128 might be called the Xi Jinping Highway, we might be out of the United Nations and cheeseburgers might be called Trump sandwiches. But I doubt Zeke’s will be still be the best in town if that happens. Happy Old Year, everybody and Happy New Year to one and all!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.