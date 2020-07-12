Hoax. Hoax, hoax, hoax, hoax. Seems that every time you look up from your bowl of Cheerios, there’s another pesky hoax rearing its ugly Trumpian hoaxy head. Hoaxes to the right of me, hoaxes to the left of me — volleyed and thundered. Who can figure them all out? Soon even Santa might ditch his traditional ho-ho-ho! and change it to hoax-hoax-hoax! (Cue sleigh bells.)
So many hoaxes, so little time. What’s a simple Boy Scout to think of the First Scout-Leader-in-Chief? Let’s see ... first there were the “hoaxies,” that is, the collection of doxies who came forward during the 2016 campaign to spill the beans on Donald T.’s “activities” below and above the waist in the previous 20 years in and out of changing rooms, bars, clubs, offices and parties. There were a slew of them, but they were all, completely 100% hoaxes, weren’t they? Yes, yes, the Access Hollywood tape appeared to lend credibility to the hoaxies, but after initially apologizing, Mr. T. labeled that tape — you guessed it — a hoax.
Then we had Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s hoaxy testimony about Justice Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing that came next.
The testimony and evidence of The Prez directing the payout of the $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, as per testimony of his lawyer Michael Cohen. Just another hoax. And, oh yes, the actual story by Stormy about the spanking with the magazine with his pic on the cover? That couldn’t be anything else but another clever hoax. Did that sound like our president? It did?
Of course, there is the ongoing global warming hoax (“a very expensive hoax”) that the entire world seems to have fallen for. Trump luckily was able to disprove that right away: In January, “We just recorded the coldest day in decades, so where’s your Global Warming now?” he tweeted. He really gets it when it comes to proving them wrong on that score. But when the Iowa caucuses failed to count the votes in a timely manner this past February, he labeled it as “Hoax No. 7,” even though Bernie, his preferred opponent, won. There was also a heavily researched New York Times article about Trump’s financial reality in the 1970s through the 1990s (he lost $1.4 billion), belying his claim of a simple million-dollar startup loan from his dad (that he swears he paid back!), also labeled a hoax.
Don’t forget the original charge that Russia meddled in the 2016 election: Biggest hoax of them all! All the court evidence against Flynn, Roger Stone, nay all his minions, were hoaxes. Whew, glad we got that straight. Then there was the official Mueller investigation itself, which was a witch hunt rolled into a hoax: A witch-hoax. Bill Barr helped him disprove that hoax with his clever rewriting, right? Then the Ukraine bribery-influence scandal, trying to get a foreign power to investigate his primary opponent. That was a titanic hoax but, luckily, Mitch McConnell and his patriotic GOP henchmen used their might against right. Good thing they kept us from hearing witnesses. Who knows what further hoaxes that prevented?
But nothing has compared to the current biggest hoax of all: The coronavirus. After it was obvious to all that it was picking up speed, Trump labeled it a Democratic hoax. “Think of it,” he said, “this is their perfect hoax.” Because it was affecting blue states worse in the beginning, he thought those governors were hoaxing to close the rest of the country down. He nobly resisted, as he still does. How’s that working out so far? In the meantime, he called the PPP shortages that hospitals and states claimed were the rule, complete hoaxes. Now it’s the South and West claiming hoaxy shortages of masks, gowns and protective hospital gear. Will they never stop complaining, these people? He has also identified every one of the books written about him as filled with falsehoods, from his family members to former officials as another set of hoaxes. Pretty darn detailed hoaxes from John Bolton to Cohen to Mary Trump, among many other authors.
Experts in political science tell us that Trump uses the word and others like it to portray himself as a victim of injustices and inspire his supporters to fight for him and trust his word — sort of an “us-versus-them” booster. By now “hoax” has become part of his brand. “Trump is trying to undermine the trustworthiness of any source but himself,” said Margaret Levi, professor of political science at Stanford University. “The point is to make himself the only credible authority, to be fully trusted as a ‘war-time’ president.”
But my hoaxy revelation is that these myriad people/claimants/revealers/researchers are pretty amazing when you consider the detail of their hoaxes. Jeez, they filled up an entire special prosecutor’s year-and-a-half investigation, trials, Ukraine, Russia, diplomats, soldiers, even Stormy with detail and data and pictures. Heck, they even got Trump’s lawyer into the hoax to lie for them. They phonied up all this climate data — numbers, ice caps, polar bears, vanishing farmland, fish and fake hospital records with fake virus patients, shortages, and got everyone in the medical industry to swear to it. Now that’s really expert hoaxing! Come to think of it, if they are that detailed and hard working, single-minded and organized to keep creating these crazy hoaxes, perhaps they are smart enough to run the show — the government, that is. They have their handle on the detail and effects. How did they get all those people to agree to the same story? All Trump does is deny it as a hoax, never has a handle on the detail, the rules, the reality, the results. It’s the same label for everything: Hoax, just because it’s about him or something less-than-exemplary that he has done. But just think: f the Democrats are this good at hoaxes, imagine what they could do with real government. One can only ponder ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.