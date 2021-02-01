I’m not sure Richard Safier realized he called me two weeks ago. Yes, I moved to the phone to discuss whatever the former superintendent of Gloucester Schools had called about -- remembering that we went to “birth class” together as young expectant parents 34 years ago. His name shown through clearly on the caller ID with his local Cape Ann number. Picking up with “Hi, Richard, what’s going on?” the voice on the other end instead launched into an animated spiel on (at last!) a chance for a truly low, low, the lowest(!) rate on my credit card. And since I was such a great Master Card customer, he was going to give it to me.
Lamely I said again -- as meekly as a mouse -- “ Is this ... Richard?” But on he went with terms and rates and more offers of lotsa free stuff, bulldozing over my head-scratching answer: “But I don’t have a Master Card.” He hung up, rating me as a sure loser. But, of course, it was never Richard Safier.
The very next day, a number reading Laurel Tarantino rang but I was unable to answer before the answering machine intercepted on the fourth ring. I immediately called back, but no one answered. Hmmm.
Twenty seconds later, the same number rang again and it was Laurel Tarantino. “Hi Laurel, I just missed picking up your call,” said me. Said she, “Huh? I didn’t call you, I was returning your call just now.”
What?! I checked the message on the machine and it was another voice offering me a super low deal on buying a super cheap renewal of the warranty of my truck that was about to run out. It showed her number on the message still.
Yow, both of these Gloucester influentials had had their phones highjacked. They didn’t know. Could it be that my phone is doing that too? Or yours?
The wheels are wobbling away on the bus that is America, even in Gloucester. Did you read in the paper recently about the two guns that went off accidentally within 50 minutes of each other in two separate houses across town? Oops, neither owner realized they were loaded. (That’s what they all say.) The bullet in one went through a neighbor’s wall and set off all the smoke alarms. That’s gotta suck when still another neighbor finds the same bullet embedded in still another wall. The article went on to say the gun owner had five more guns in the house. Were they all loaded too? Good thing we didn’t have an earthquake or it woulda been louder than the Gloucester police shooting range in July when they all went off together.
After reading about the guns, this winter sailor took a quick spin around the Inner Harbor to clear my head. But as my boat eased through Smith’s Cove, a lobster guy came out of his cabin with plastic cup in his hand.
I thought nothing of it until he gave a quick glance toward the shore to make sure the coast was clear and flipped the cup out into the water. At first I though it was some kind of float device that was tethered to some instrument, but soon watched it drift away toward the middle of the harbor. Did he wonder where it might end up, could he care less? It was a miniscule event, but reminded me of the guns going off. Someone else’s problem.
The end of the Trump years. The mail is so slow, thanks to Louis DeJoy’s partisan efforts, that you can mail a bill in a week early and get charged a fee for missing the due date. The U.S. mail was one of the first things codified by the Founding Fathers -- Ben Franklin, in fact. The mail has been sacrosanct since then. But Donaldo the Performing Trump Elephant managed to add that to his list of lost American values, including democracy, voting rights, truth, the Electoral College, transparency, certifying the votes, standing up to the Russians, not lying about the election results and urging his supporters to assault the Capitol. Or the media. Never caring about country over self -- you know, all that corny, boring old USA stuff. I guess all those gooey values just got lost in the mails.
And speaking of that, what did Joe Biden do to the Gloucester lobster boat in Gloucester harbor who mounted a very large banner that reads “ F * *K Biden! “ It’s been just a week since Biden took the job and has framed his serious crises as like wartime, where people should pull together at least to reopen the country and stop the dying. Not, “let’s go sack the Capitol!” Good thing this guy wasn’t around in the 1940s when we had to make sacrifices in World War II. He woulda had a banner that read “ F**K FDR! “ And it’ll be so nice in warmer weather, when boats full of kids, families, grandma’s pass that boat with his proud banner flying. “Mommy, what does ‘F * *K BIDEN!’ mean?” Perhaps by then, Biden might have merited it, but not now, a week in. I guess if you can’t find a grievance, you can always just make them up in the Grievance Only Party.
Yes, anything goes, these days. Lying, despoiling the planet, rewriting history into propaganda, nursing that grievance until the bullets of their rage explode right through someone’s wall. But it won’t be their fault. They’re angry, they’ve got every right to turn their backs on fixing any part of it. No matter which elephant broke it.
