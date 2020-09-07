Fishtown Local: Notes from a pandemic

Have you tried to get an appointment at the Registry of Motor Vehicles recently? It’s the Pandemic Blues, sung in the key of ouch. Can’t go without an appointment — can’t get an appointment because they are all booked up online. Can’t call for an appointment, can’t get one in person.
I know what you’re going to say next, but you can’t get an appointment at AAA online either. Can’t call them, can’t go in person to get one. Both sites say while there are no appointments available, keep checking throughout the day for when one opens up. So, in other words, make a full-time profession out if it.
How does one get into this fix? Well, if you need any title work done, you can’t do the transaction online on the RMV or at AAA. License and registration renewals, sure; titles, nada. But if any of the growling GB detractors out there in readerland need a pick-me-up, just picture the scene with the oldest tree on our property, a mammoth ancient oak that touched the sky came crashing down to quake the ground during that odd hurricane whose name no one could pronounce (Isiais?) where it rained 3 inches in two hours. Unfortunately, its two biggest branches had other ideas about the ground. One crashed through the roof of the infamous Chicken Shack and the other flattened my 10-year-old Toyota Tacoma. Twice in 20 years, Eric at Portside Auto had bought me two fantastic trucks at auction and each gave me 10 years of truck bliss at a killer price — the Tacoma and a Dodge Dakota. Back I ran to Eric, a local, who picked out another winner, our family’s sixth car with Portside (all creampuffs), this time a 2018 Nissan Frontier truck in gleaming jet black that looked like a bespoke three-piece suit from a Savile Row tailor. Sizzles, even when just parked in the yard. Problem is that’s where it has sat for three weeks. I used his “runner,” who doesn’t need an appointment for a dealer, but since they just passed a new law that disallows transferring the registration and plates of a totaled vehicle — as this was — to a newly acquired car, we were back at square one. Still waiting. The registry moves at glacial speed during a pandemic. Who would have thought going to the registry would ever be considered a luxury? Ahh, pandemic logic.
But life in a pandemic just keeps getting stranger and stranger. Wearing masks in real life results in surreal Glosta scenes where a voice you know turns you around in a CVS with a “Hey Gawdo, Howahyah?” But wait, he has on a hat, sunglasses and a mask. Who the heck is it? I know I know, but maybe he’ll give me a clue. I softly try a name, at low volume. It works! It was the voice that gave it away. But 10 minutes later, it happens again but this time I get it wrong and they peel off their mask and say: “It’s me!” Fortunately, we all have a built-in excuse. But in that same store, when I go to the counter and say “Hi, Rusty,” he looks at me like I’m from Mars. Oops, one below-the-mask peek later and he grins in recognition. That’s what happens when you have one of those gaiter-style, bank robber masks on. Remember when the bank robber look was frowned upon — especially in banks. Now they are the first to insist you pull it all the way up over the nose. Ha! A new category: pandemic irony. Sheesh.
Another little irony of Living in the Pendemaglob is the prevalence of blue beards of both women and men as they walk down the sidewalk in their classic blue surgical face masks. Folks often wear their masks on their chins when they are outside — which is natural as they stroll along, distanced. However, as you drive by, the optical illusion of an old-fashioned blue beard is formed on every face in that old biblical homestead farmer look with the square-chinned beard or like the old bearded ladies at the circus. The blue masks, while cheapest, stay on the chin way better than the more expensive cloth masks that fall right off, especially when walking.
A final pandemic note: Who’s going stir crazy? Not me. At least I think I hope it’s not me ... but is it true that the Lone Ranger thinks of his girlfriends as Masked Man Dates? Stir crazy? Not me, I tells ya — honest! No stir, no sir ... not me.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.