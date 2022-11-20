There are so many different kinds of people who make Gloucester the incredible town we live in. They aren’t always obvious, nor are they always perfectly politically correct. Hoorah for that, right.
Sugar and spice and mostly everything nice, that’s what makes up the Gloucester life quilt.
Some things fall in between perfect labels and they can be the Not-So-Proper Gloucesteronians, but they are just as essential to the character of our city.
That’s why I am taking my hat off to as Glosta a guy as there is — even if he’s originally from Marblehead — one Mr. Fred Shrigley. Yes, Mr. Rhumb Line himself, who is one of those diamonds-in-the-rough that rise when you scratch the surface.
The best way to appreciate what Fred has done for the city over decades is to imagine what life would have been like without him. Sure, there are other bars and restaurants — because he is both —and other music venues have come and gone. But few of them have the proprietor on board full time. When you walk in — like Cheers — everybody seems to know your name, even of you haven’t been there in months. The place buzzes, the band is rocking along with people you somehow remember still on their instruments — Fly, Sag, John Rockwell, Dave Brown, all of them. Fred is holding court at various locations around the bar, but to him, these are his friends, his guests, his customers, his constituents. He’s the Mayor of Railroad Avenue.
Now imagine him not there all these years. That’s the point of the column. He’s an institution. Sure, there might have been another bar there or a restaurant, but it’s not the same. Bars and restaurants flash by, flare up, flail or sail but Fred is more like a hotelier, welcoming you back. He takes his specials menu very seriously and the Fredbuger is a must on your To-Chomp List.
But mainly he’s a host, a raconteur, a chuckler, a cruise director and sometimes, a cop. He has always had the best Horribles Parade watch parties, has sponsored ski competitions, road race rallies and supports sailboat racing afterparties as he also races his own race boat/team in a strong fleet. The point is, he is a part of the fabric of city life and the center of a scene and that has been to our city’s advantage because he planted his scene squarely in our culture.
So while some might say you can never celebrate someone who sells booze, I dare to do so for one of the colorful flowers in the Gloucester garden patch. He’s up there with another Hall of Famer, Evie Parsons of The Rudder, who with her whole family, very personably kept that looney Rocky Neck summer circus going for decades. But Fred keeps his club going year-round, and has for an astounding number of days over more than three decades. Incredible stamina for club and customers.
I have celebrated angels in our town before for the work they do. Fred is a different kind of angel, a honky tonk angel, you might wryly observe. It bears pointing out the diamonds in our rough.
Mainstays have been dropping like flies. Heck, we are all here for just the blink of an eye.
Gloucester is one colorful big birthday cake and it’s great that we have Fred’s Rhumb Line as one of the frosting flowers. Now wipe that cake off your chin and get back to your Monday ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.