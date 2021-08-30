The city must be so overjoyed by now to find out we investigated the “cupcake” affair to the extent we did. Imagine a world where Gloucester didn’t spend $13,500 on investigators investigating the investiture of investing city investments in this appalling situation. How could we survive as a municipality? Oh wait, the “cupcake perpetrator” of the cupcake crime quickly apologized to the “cupcake victim” about the term -- almost immediately, it seemed to the casual reader.
But no! The gears of justice and truth had began to slowly turn, lawyers lawyered, stenographers steno’d, dictionaries were consulted, other similar crimes were analyzed and, well, nothing happened. By then, the water was far under the bridge, despite the possibly permanent damage done to the relationship of two councilors who were never very close and who are retiring in a couple months anyway. Whew, that was close.
Not sure why, but my overriding image of that cupcake was of the lemon variety -- perhaps it was the victim’s blonde hair or that she wore a yellow shirt the night she voted in the lopsided minority to allow Expresso to put eight units where it was zoned for three.
Come to think of it, the perpetrator voted that way too -- but she certainly wasn’t wearing a lemon-colored shirt. It wasn’t even evocative of chocolate chip muffins that can taste so yummy. However, the taste in the mouths of the reader and citizens was anything but cupconic.
In fact, it wasn’t even sweet or sassy. No, it just begged the big, fat old question of “what do we need” in this rambunctious fraternity/sorority house of a city? We’ve traded fish finding for fact finding. But at $13,500 shelled out to someone’s favorite lawyers, it’s pretty obvious that this is the new “business as usual.” Another good old Gloucester pillow fight, sparing no expense.
There’s always big money available for really important things, at least, as really important folks think so. Nobody ever got the results of police Chief Lenny’s golden trapdoor -- perhaps there just wasn’t enough money in Fort Knox for that one -- but we will have gotten to the bottom of whether “cupcake” is a derogatory term. The victim, in her response, clearly showed and said it was insulting, so the results were in early. But noooooooo, someone thought it was soooooo important as to spend that cash, so we’re all on the hook in taxpayerland.
Just like we are on the hook for refitting St. Ann’s School (again?). Is it the same desks, computers and stuff or new desks, computers and stuff? Or remember someone thought it was so important to not repair the Fuller School roof when we had the chance. That’s why we can spend this $13,500 today because we saved that money by letting that double-sized elementary school -- which we need today -- fall down. Oh wait, I think he’s running for mayor too.
Sometimes, we spend other citizen’s fund-raised cash on “cupcake in-the-sky” projects like this. Remember the softball-playing women of this town -- led by the villainous Patti Amaral? They just can’t vilify her enough for raising $270,000 of private money to buy lights, poles, electric infrastructure for the women to play softball. What kind of troublemaker does that? But we fixed her and the other women players, taking down her entire system at Mattos and sitting it in storage (probably in the grass somewhere at the DPW) to someday re-erect in a field of dreams as yet to be determined. No wonder she hasn’t given up her quixotic fight over that school thing. Think the $270,000 system will be as brand new and mint when it goes up, someday, over the rainbow? Who cares, right? Someone else paid -- and it’s just women softball players -- so we can spend the money on the cupcake investigation, guilt-free. They’re all cupcakes, right?
But what else could we spend our city money on? Bigger and faster SUV’s for the big shots to ride around in? Hmmm, can they get any bigger? But if they do, you can be sure they won’t be using their blinkers. It’s okay to spend $13,500 to get to the bottom of the Cupcakegate Affair but using our FREE electronic signboards downtown is completely out of the question to promote blinker use and make us all safer. We can certainly “Like Gloucester Beaches on Facebook,” “Have a Nice Day,” “Stay Safe” or, my favorite on the lower rotary, just the words “8-5, Mon-Fri” referring to exactly nothing. Yes, our beaches are already jammed but we need to get Facebook “likes?” Sheesh, great priorities by our DPW director and mayor. Flashing “Use your Blinker” might, just might, improve our quality of life, because you see you and I can’t read minds when the guy coming at you suddenly turns left across your path. Downtown is the perfect place to display it where they have the signs now, but it is soooo much more important to get Facebook “likes,” so fagedaboutit. Also, if they promoted blinker use, it would undermine the DPW because few of them use blinkers and it might make them look bad when they turn without one.
So laugh all you want, people, about blinkers. But I’m laughing back twice as hard at you for letting the city spend $13,500 (at least!) on the cupcake affair. You can make fun of safe driving all you want, but you keep getting stuck with dumb money decisions and you probably always will. There’s sure to be plenty more bills a-comin’ from the cupcake lawyers. But not as high as the sky-high bills a-comin’ on a sewer plant we didn’t accept when it was a fraction of the cost -- almost free. Or fixing school roofs. Or using the same St. Ann’s school stuff.
But we have our cupcake investigation. Jeez, what if there’s a trial? Oh boy, I can’t wait! Maybe they’ll bring in the feds and we can really get to the bottom of this ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.