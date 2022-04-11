Now we’re watching a war unfold on the other side of the world. One of the most eyebrow-raising situations is in the form and the scope of the Russian propaganda machine.
The Russian people have been bombarded with extreme propaganda on all fronts: that there is no invasion, just a military exercise designed to liberate the Russian speakers of Ukraine that must be saved from the hideous Nazi government of Mr. Zelenskyy. Yes, he’s the leading Nazi there even though he is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust? None of the violence or war crimes committed by Putin’s troops has gotten through to his public. The internet has been blocked.
Outside information is not filtering through and totalitarian messages about the aggressive West and NATO attacking Mother Russia are their main news diet. Using the word “war” will result in a 15-year jail sentence. There is no battlefield info on the heavy Russian losses or pictures of destroyed civilian residential buildings, hospitals, libraries, schools and churches. Russia claims the recent massacres in Bucha were staged events by Ukrainians and ordinary Russians echo his reasoning note-for-note, most times using his very own propaganda script as their own.
They will parrot back the logic that’s been hammered into them for months now that they are the victims here. Boo hoo — that evil West who is attacking the innocent Russian economy, slapping unfit sanctions on their innocent people and country, just because they can. That propaganda, as you now, is the only game in town for the vast swath of Russia media. Passing along information pertaining to the truth from the outside world carries heavy penalties and most regular folks don’t dare look in that direction.
But most of them don’t want to know the truth. After all, Putin has declared anyone who wants to know more “scum” and “traitors” and enemies of the people. Most Russians have drunk the Kool-Aid — after all, it’s the only drink Russia is serving.
Does any of this ring any bells for Americans? Sound familiar over the past five years (at least) in our own mixed media zone? Do the words “Fox News” and “Stop the Steal,” “QAnon theory,” and “rigged elections” sound reminiscent of the Pravda Playbook? It’s all about the echo chamber. Like the Russians, if the right wing grievance machine is your chosen and only source of news, you too could be a candidate for the Russian mind set: The president wasn’t trying to kill a pandemic, he was attempting to fake the need to enslave true-thinking Americans in useless and ineffective vaccine and mask mandates. No matter that we were able (so far) steer through the ravages of the pandemic while the economy was similarly nursed through the storm cycles. The far right swears the vaccines were tricks to implant control devices in trusting Americans while there weren’t really so many deaths or hospitalizations or lives changed by COVID. That was all a trick by the left. Meanwhile, these election-stealing Democrats were running the government through a secret cabal of pedophiles through a pizza store in Washington, D.C. Their ultimate aim is too destroy all organized religion and order in the USA and turn on the immigrant taps to overrun the country and replace real Americans with traitorous foreigners. Tucker Carlson and other far-righties even backed Putin while Trump called him a “genius.” They agreed that the west forced this war on Russia through its aggression. They even echoed the Nazi rumors about Zelenskyy. All of the far-right media did this while hammering away on the stolen election that had dozens of Courts rule that it didn’t happen, including The Supremes. They also identify those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection as country-saving patriots who should be celebrated.
The point is that perhaps some Americans could take a long look at the Russians who are being duped by their media and look in the mirror. At least Americans have a choice in their news sources. We can choose to look at many mixes and angles of the news and information universe and see a moderate path. Russians have no choice, we do. Pay attention to your own reactions to Russians being victims of propaganda and take stock as to whether it applies to some Americans as well, who see only what they want to see?
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.