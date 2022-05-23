What a year. Can you remember a windier spring? It never seems to stop, sometimes days at a time. Especially that pesky northwesterly wind that seems to just get stronger as the day goes along. That can have its plusses and minuses when it comes to sailing. Sometimes it cancels practices of our glorious high school sailing team, but most of the time it doesn’t.
My team co-leader, Hilary Frye, is one tough mama. She’ll get those kiddos out there unless it is truly dangerous. The center of Gloucester Harbor where we practice does provide somewhat of a wind block from that northwesterly and the equally squirrelly southeasterly. The high hills of East Gloucester and the buildings of the downtown city can reduce a 20-mph breeze to around 15 mph and cut down the harbor waves substantially. SailGHS has been able to use this windy liability as an asset this year, as our kids have been able to practice early and often in conditions that don’t allow other teams to do so.
SailGHS begins in mid-March, while some teams didn’t get going for almost three weeks after. That can make a huge difference, and in 2022, it did.
Our small-but-enthusiastic group made it their holy grail this year to take on the extra wind and the league giants and work their way into a 9-0 record in Mass Bay League competition. They were so committed, this small group of competitors with big hearts, our 12-person team was able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with 36- and 48-kid teams from Division 1.
Gloucester High School is Division 2 but three of our wins were against Division 1 teams, a huge achievement.
The good news is the bad news, though, as the top team in Division 2 gets kicked into Division 1 next year.
The lowest-ranking team from above will be relegated down to make room. Sigh. Careful for what you ask for, you may get it.
But this is the year to bellow hoorah. Except that we are frozen in time. Due to uneven schedules and late starts of Division 2 South to get their playoff going, our competitor in the finals has not been determined and the likely winner cannot schedule it until the middle or end of this week. So we have to sit and wait for the contest. We’ll have had to cool our jets for a week to 10 days before we get our shot. We’re all practiced up with no one to battle. We’ll try and use the time for extra practice and hope it makes a difference.
Standouts this year were the whole team — each in their own way. Harvard-bound team Captain Olivia Hogan-Lopez has been cited by this coach as the most valuable player the program has ever had in all these seasons. She reinvented the way we all looked at team racing, myself included, converting our effort from speed racing to smart racing. Olivia is very sly out on that course and, along with sophomore AJ Lewis, they twisted up the plans of their rivals, causing nothing but trouble and dictating the conduct of the race, using the rules and exquisite timing. It was a joy to watch them. The two were so good at using misdirection and strategy to confuse the other teams, forcing errors, and passing their teammates up through the pecking order. They and younger brother Ryan Lewis and younger sister Alyscia Hogan-Lopez showed me repeatedly that you don’t have to have a first-place boat finish to win team races, you just need the lowest total team score. Any combo, like 2,3,4 or even 2,3,5, as long as it is under 10 total is a winner. 11 or over is not.
Also wanted to give a huge shout-out to Gloucester police Officer Jeremiah Nicastro who put us on the electronic sign-board along Stacy Boulevard for being Division 2 League champs. The kids were so tickled. and anyone who reads this column would know how jazzed I was to see the “Use Your Blinka” as the alternating sign, spreading safety in the community.
So while we wait for the final denouement to see who is Division 2 state champs, let us celebrate how tight this small group has become as friends. They talk and laugh and gush and gossip and play air guitar and root for each other like no tomorrow. It is such a joy for Hilary and I to see this friendship bond which will last a lifetime. There is nothing like that reward a coach can have. So thanks, you kids, for showing us the way and working so hard. They can’t do it without us — we can’t do it without them. What a year.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.