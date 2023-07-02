What an eye opening experience it was, being dragged to Block Island Race Week two weeks ago. Yes, this writer actually re-entered the Outside World (if you could call it that).
You see, Block Island is the East Coast’s foreign country. A pocket-sized one, yes, but more like Bermuda than the rest of New England. It's the land that time forgot. One has to arrive by water — either on your own boat or by ferry — it is a world apart. In our case, it was on a friend's race boat. He had come to crew with me when we won the Edgartown Race Week two years before. Now it was my turn to support him. So down we came in the teeming rain, in the fog, overnight, 22 hours of straight murk.
We joined nearly 200 boats, some international, and nearly 2,000 sailors in fierce, blood thirsty competition. Hadn’t realized just how competitive Block Island would get. But when there’s no Newport/Bermuda Race — every other year — the quality of Block racing goes way up. Most were New York sailors from Long Island or the city, joined by Newport, Rhode Island pros and the best Boston/Marblehead had to offer. Yow, were they good!
So many of the teams were paid and raced on a regular circuit around the country in extremely hi-tech competitive boats with lotsa medals. That level of full-time racing is alive and well and way outta my price league. Sheesh. The meals for a crew of 10, hotel rooms, transpo, swag, entry fees, sports drinks, booze and fuel ran in the $10,000 to $20,000 range for the week (without salaries) and some were way higher.
We slept and cooked on the boat to keep it down. The whole thing has become a bidding war, an arms race — intimidating and difficult, but not impossible, to beat.
The quality of the racing was somewhat off-putting at first to our boat. Our driver had just bought it, and the boat and the crew weren’t in the spiffed-up state most of the others were. We were unable to hit the ground running at first — we treated it like the regular, more laid back tenor of local racing we were used to. It was windy as all get out and that stifled our skipper in early going. But we caught on and earned hardware as the five-day event went on.
On the plus side, my mind was blown by the way the main boat basin docked all the boats. Instead of the regular way boats tie up, sideways to the face float, we had to back our sterns in to the dock, tie off our bows to an adjacent piling and hover alongside expensive, fragile racing greyhounds. The yard staff guided you in the first time, then that was it. You were on your own from then on. They didn’t dumb it down like America always does these days. And everyone coped. Where four boats fit the regular way, 22 boats now occupied the same dock space. It was much harder, but much more efficient.
But on the negative side, in the three years since my last visit to Block, how much development had exploded across the island, back in Point Judith, Rhode Island, and up the coast on the way home. That’s what New Yorkers can do to things with their hyper wads of cash. All the new building was so slick, it didn’t really match what was there, in size or style — they didn’t care.
But as we began our car’s descent into Gloucester, after nine days on the road, it was comforting to see how wonderfully old-fashioned our island looked. Our ostentation paled in the face of their ostentation. Houses, cars, boats, buildings. Inside/Outside — what a contrast. Everything looked so wonderfully small and even a little behind the times. What a joy.
Upon my return, we strolled into the Rocky Neck Cultural Center for the opening of a marvelous new show with the theme “Words Matter.” Curated by Lanesville’s Cynthia Roth of Flatrock Gallery fame, she mixed together some very unique and poignant artwork that was a terrific re-entry balm to my Outside world exposure. It soothed this tortured traveler's soul. (It’s there for two more weeks, is free and is a must!) It is very imaginatively displayed and it just seemed to typify our diamond-in-the-rough population and lifestyle. It stars Susan Erony, Paul Cary Goldberg, Greg Lookerse, Hugo Pellinen, Sarah Hollis Perry, Rachel Perry and Jon Sarkin. The intensity of the art is just the kind of reminder of how special it is to live here. So different than anywhere out there on the Outside. Still us ... here, on the Inside.
It’s great to be back on the island.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.