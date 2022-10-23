Now is the time to screech about how completely awful the U.S. Mail has gotten. We’ve allowed ourselves to quietly slip back under the calming waters of acceptance for the “dumbing down” of our postal expectations. Nobody is squawking about one of Trump’s signature attacks on America. He appointed one of his biggest campaign donors to the Postmaster General post back in the primordial murk that was his presidency. Louis DeJoy, a classic political crony, was installed as a reorganization expert but his real marching orders were to render the mails so unreliable that mail-in ballots would not be a decisive factor, electorally. The Trumpback Whale mortally feared these would swing the election away from him during the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person voters were counted sooner so he’d be ahead as people went to sleep. Mail-in ballots were counted after the polls closed and decisively brought Joe Biden back into the lead. The Ex-Prez used the come-from-behind as proof of a steal.
DeJoy got right on it, boss. He proclaimed everyone should no longer expect first class mail to run by its previous standards. Then he dug right in, making sure that promise came true and baby, has it ever. All of a sudden — overnight — there was only one single mailbox in all of East Gloucester with only one pickup per day. It was a story repeated across the country. His cover story was that the postal service was to replace old boxes that had lift lids with those new ones with slots that don’t lift. But he didn’t mention his cutting them to a fraction of their former numbers. Our neighborhood mail came later and later and mailed bills took longer and longer than ever. My first taste of DeJoy’s menace came about six months into his reign, when seven days was not enough time to deliver my Visa payment to New Jersey by first class. My next Visa bill had a late charge. This cheapskate called the Visa billing line and it said the payment had taken 12 days to arrive and so had charged me a late fee. Of course, I went ballistic, Visa checked the postmark and apologetically reversed it.
Most people don’t call. What a boon to Trump’s corporate credit company and bank donors that have racked up so many late fees because of slow mails.
My wife and I returned our first request for mail-in ballots to the 2022 November elections, weeks and weeks ago — through the U.S. Mail to Gloucester (!). The city never got them. In fact, we were tipped off when another mailer was sent to each of us a couple of weeks later. This time, we hand delivered them to the city clerk’s office. When we got the ballots, we again hand-delivered the marked ballots to the clerk, not taking any chances.
See? DeJoy had won that round because we had given up our right to a functioning mail service, delineated in the Constitution. Now we’ve accepted the New Reality, just like with that Visa bill. and don’t tell me that I should pay by electronic bill pay. That’s just accepting subjugation another way. This is the strategy of the Democracy Stealers in areas such as voting rights: curtail their rights, like drop boxes and polling locations, early voting, absentee voting and, again, crappy mail service. People grow to accept it because the very committees and boards that run U.S. institutions are subverting our rights from the inside. How do you fight that? You work around it, but the basic right is lost.
So, this week, we received a thank you letter mailed in June from Portland, Maine, for hosting a couple for a June weekend. It arrived on Oct. 14, basically 2 1/2 months after the postmark. I could have delivered it faster from Maine riding my goat — who stops every 10 feet to eat grass. Chalk up another pile of garbage from Louis DeJoy in his Putin-like mission to dumb down the services we have depended on for our lifetimes. How fast he has dissolved our expectations in such a short time. As a Civil Service appointment, he can only be fired for demonstrable malfeasance — which is a tough lift in D.C.
So were we surprised when a mangled envelope to my wife from a small publisher in North Carolina arrived, clipped with a non-committal Postal Department letter, taking almost zero responsibility for the destruction of the contents? U.S. Mail passed the buck, saying most often, it was the senders fault for the method of packaging. It was just a small book in a padded envelope, something that this publisher sends all the time, so probably not. The postmark was June 2 and, again, it had taken 10 weeks to deliver the mangled envelope cover. Great work, Louis.
Shows you just how great our lives can get when appointments are political instead of merit-based. Trump could have promoted from within the system but chose to control another lifeline.
But now we’re stuck with DeJoy until he gets bored or achieves full revenge. My bet is the latter. and expect more of this as our institutions get dumbed down by creeping authoritarianism. It’s like a slow-motion Russia being instituted. They put up with anything. Their biggest GOP fans can’t wait until they achieve that here. Oh joy, joy, joy . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.