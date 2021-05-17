Come on now, admit it: How many times have you walked halfway toward a store from your car and realized you’ve forgotten your mask? As Homer Simpson would say, “D’oh!”
Back you schlep, feeling like a dope. This week, this dope has seen several other people do the instant about-face and retreat to their car to re-equip. The good news is that this shows it probably won’t be too hard to get back to our old “normal” ways after this pandemic subsides. No mask is our natural default behavior. So is shaking hands and palling around having conversations with old friends. We’re more than halfway there if you’ve had the shots.
Better times are ahead. Hugging, kissing, gabbing away, shaking, high-fiving -- all of it!
Meanwhile, out on the highways, the two worlds are being to collide. Pandemicized people were driving at alarmingly high rates of speed because the number of cars declined so much. But now, as the traffic comes back, folks are hooked on driving too fast.
You can be doing 75 in the right lane on Route 128 and cars are flying by you in the left lane, right on each others’ bumpers -- with an angry scowl. No one is using their blinkers, naturally, so those high-speed instant lane changes are even more dangerous.
But even in a pandemic, nothing has changed: Other drivers still can’t read your mind. On Gloucester roads, our electronic sign boards are electronically programmed never to electronically suggest “Use Your Blinker.” The signboards only tell you stuff you already know, like wear a mask or you can now get a COVID-19 shot. City policy on blinkers is firmly set in stone, which is understandable since neither the cops or the DPW tend to use blinkers. The city management firmly believes in the mind reading method of traffic safety around here. Bad on you if you can’t guess that the driver coming the other way was going to execute that left turn right in front of you. You shoulda known that was coming, after all -- the onus is on you. And now that we have the new mini-city up on the upper rotary, the stakes will only get higher on blinkers in rotary traffic. Perhaps the city is looking to locate an ESP/Mind Reading Institute on the waterfront, near the Genome Institute.
But what has happened to traffic on the weekends -- have you been out there? The highways are jammed in all lanes, in all directions on Saturdays and Sundays. You can beat it by going super early, but after late morning, the roads are packed, especially Route 128, circling the Boston metro area. The buildup had begun during the height of COVID-19 but it even worse now as the two worlds merge. Folks are getting out and exploring their new old world. Plus, it’s safer to go see grandma or go to the beach since so many people are vaccinated. But Route 93 and Route 95 are bumper-to-bumper. Worse than weekday rush hour, even -- a world up-side-down.
But to make it more bewildering, we can now thank Gov. Baker for our new incomprehensible exit re-numbering on Route 128. A solution in search of a problem, the highways folks have decided that the old system -- where 1 was followed by 2, and 23 followed 22, was just too understandable. You could give directions by exit number and even remember the exit number in your head: the one after exit 14 was exit 15. But nooooooo, that was too understandable. Now Exit 14 is, I think, Exit 50 and exit 15 is number 53.
Why? Well, mainly, they are three miles apart. That is the new system logic. The exit number coincides with the mile marker number. But if you never knew the mile marker number -- which no one does -- of say, Whole Foods in Beverly, you can’t give out the exit number to meet your mother-in-law there. Apparently, the logic is so the highway police would know where the accident was or where a car had broken down -- worthy goals -- by the new exit number. But most cars don’t break down at the exit itself (or they might get off the highway), but in between so they’d still need the mile marker number. A lot of cops know where the towns are already and also, old exit numbers -- which run sequentially -- so they can find the car now. The new system does allow for new exit ramps to come online but where is there room for new exits and new towns?
This is clearly another coordinated effort to instill mind-reading skills in the populace: the mayors, legislature and governor working together to use mind-reading skills as navigation and driving aids. I’m for it because I’ve been thinking about opening a mind-reading college just in case anyone might need more because, lately some folks seem out-of-their-minds and perhaps I can re-supply them.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.