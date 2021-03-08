I remember, growing up, when being a pharmacist was a calm, collected, boring, relatively low-key profession, don’t you? There weren’t corporate, competitive, high-anxiety pressures pushing from within, behind, overhead. Constant pressure, profits, profits, profits. Those days of pharmacy were equally occupied by individually owned drug stores, like Ciolino’s or Sterling Drug or Connors Pharmacy. The few chains were competing on a relatively even playing field. Every pharmacy seemed to be run buy a Marcus Welby type who appealed to families and took the time to work with customers as needed. Ha!
Those days are gone forever and the beneficiaries -- the “winners,” so to speak, of the pharmacy wars -- are now captors in a conveyor belt system that is never satisfied, never lets up and never ends. There are no pharmacy stars in the chains anymore, it seems, just cogs in the giant machine that is the “take tests and prescribe drugs” medical system we live in today. It’s all about the meds. And when it’s all about the meds, that means it’s all about the insurance. Health insurance, that is. And whether Medicare or Blue Cross/Shield or smaller companies, the pharmacies’ lot these days is to pile up as much automatic business as possible -- put it “in the bank.” For most people, the meds are repeating, they fill the “scrip” every 90 days on automatic service. You can have ‘em delivered by mail or pick ‘em up at the counter. It’s like clockwork.
This automatic business is so bankable, it encourages the pharmacy chain to underbid the next pharmacy chain to get that auto stream on their side. Some give bonus bucks points, a lower co-pay or just try to be friendlier, which can be hard when the counter lines are long. But whether it’s a corporate quarterly deadline approaching or a change in the price structure within, this consumer has been “rushed” by my chain several times to pick up my order earlier than 90 days. And even though I had plenty of supply left -- weeks, if not months -- left in my bottles, on they came. Their pitches aren’t easy to ignore, with the texts, the phone calls, emails even: Your order is here and waiting for pickup. The first time they do this early, you usually aren’t aware that they are playing musical chairs. You assume they know best and say, sure, here I come. Who counts their pills still in the bottle, anyway?
But then the full bottles begin to stack up. No one wants to be caught short so you say, why not? Good to have the backup standing by in case there’s ever a run on those meds and there is a shortage. One never knows. But then they call, text, mail again before 90 days is close to up and try to spark the order. And it’s not just a friendly reminder either. If you don’t rush right in, the tone of the next robo-message changes. They can only hold these meds so long and they might be sent back if you don’t get them immediately (or sooner). Then PAST DUE text language makes you think they might cancel your ungrateful account.
This confused consumer actually called and explained that, “Gee, when you closed one popular location and moved those scrips to the newly opened store, you jumped the calendar on the order. We’d just filled them before you closed, remember? Then you zeroed out the calendar and hit the reorder tab.” The nice lady on the phone checked the record and said: “Aw, you’re right, we just did fill this one. We’ll move the next refill to two-and-a-half months down the road to get back in sequence.” Thanks, said I. “No problem”, said they.
But it was a problem. The texts did not stop coming. “PLEASE RESPOND -- PAST DUE,” did I want to take the drugs or cancel the prescription order? Well, I didn’t want the drugs for another 10 weeks but I also didn’t want my regular prescription order to be taken off timing or canceled altogether. So I did nothing. Corporations don’t usually like that, so when they had given me five more throbbing robocalls and texts, I relented and re-ordered. Now I have five months of the pills in the cabinet. I too, am a sheep sometimes.
Every time one walks up to a pharmacy counter, the employees seem so under the gun. With the phone constantly ringing and the drive-up pick-up windows overheated, it feels like a treadmill. They don’t seem to have room to even breathe. However, in their defense, they do seem to love their profession and the regional CVS pharmacies handing out COVID-19 shots - Ipswich is where this 70 year old got his vaccine -- were very efficient and attentive. For the record, It was so fast and unpainful, the reaction of the three folks ahead of me, mirrored mine: “That’s it?!” So get that shot when you can and salute your overworked pharmacists when you do. Hopefully, they’ll see it, if they have time to look up.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.